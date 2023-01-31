Ukraine’s Defense Minister Seeks Western Fighter JetsExBulletin



KYIV Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov says he is optimistic that Western allies will eventually supply his country with advanced fighter jets, including US-made F-16 fighter jets, and adds that Ukrainian forces are ready to begin training on advanced battle tanks “as soon as possible. as much as possible.”

“What’s impossible today is absolutely possible tomorrow,” he tells NPR.

Speaking to NPR on Saturday, Reznikov said he hopes Ukrainian troops will begin training on Leopard 2 and Abrams tanks, which Germany and the US promised last week to donate to Ukraine. The UK is already training Ukrainians on its Challenger tanks and sending Ukraine 14 of them.

“My understanding is that there are training courses we can do in Europe,” says Reznikov. “It is more suitable because we have to use a similar landscape and we have to have similar weather conditions.”

He tells NPR he hopes for rapid training, which he says is what is planned for the Patriot air defense missiles the US promised President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in December. United States began training Ukrainians on them at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, this month.



“Normal Patriot training courses consist of [of] 10 months,” he says, but Ukrainian troops will train with the US military for “maybe 10 weeks.”

“For Leopard tanks, for example, [training] normally it can be half a year. But I hope we will do it within a month or maybe two months”, he adds.

Reznikov says Ukraine also needs time to set up fuel and spare parts supply chains and also to train mechanics to maintain and repair the new tanks. But he adds that these new tanks will be a “game changer” as Ukraine tries to retake occupied territory, just as HIMAR (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) helped Ukrainian forces retake the southern city of Kherson in November.

Ukraine wants fighter jets

Reznikov is also seeking fighter jets, particularly the F-16, which have been on Ukraine’s list since the start of the Russian invasion.

“I’m sure it’s absolutely realistic,” he says of the F-16, noting that in the past, Ukraine has secured other weapons that at first seemed out of reach, including HIMARS and Patriot air defense missiles.

President Biden it seemed to suggest on Monday that the US would not donate F-16s to Ukraine, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told daily overview the newspaper published on Sunday that “the issue of fighter jets is not raised at all”.

Reznikov says that in the past, most Western allies have turned down requests for weapons for practical reasons, such as the difficulty of finding spare parts. He says that when he asks allies about the F-16, they cite “a very long training period for [Ukrainian] pilots.” He says he can offer a powerful counterargument by proving that Ukrainian troops can conduct shorter, more intensive training for other weapons.

Russia meanwhile, has accused the West of a more direct role at war by sending more sophisticated weapons to Ukraine. This has caused tension within NATO and the European Union. Croatian President Zoran Milanovic he told reporters that supplying arms to Kiev will only prolong the war and that it is “crazy” to expect Russia’s defeat. And the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban said that the Western supporters of Ukraine had “exploded in war”.

Corruption remains a concern

Reznikov says he knows Western allies are closely scrutinizing Ukraine’s government. Ukrainian journalists recently reported that Reznikov’s own ministry sometimes bought food and other supplies for the troops at inflated prices.

Before the Russian invasion, most defense ministry spending was public. Now most are classified for security reasons. He says transparency is a delicate issue during wartime, but he is working with parliament to change laws and make defense spending at least “semi-transparent”.

“It’s not a piece of cake, but I’ll do it,” he says. “Because my principle is zero tolerance for corruption. We must be a new Ukraine, with European standards, not the old-fashioned Soviet Ukraine with a legacy of corruption.”