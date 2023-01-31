ACLED Year in Review: Global Disorder in 2022

The regional uptick in political violence in the Middle East came despite a decline in Yemen that coincided with a six-month ceasefire between the Houthis and the coalition-backed government. The nationwide cessation of offensive military operations brokered by the United Nations led to a 90% reduction in reported deaths related to confrontations between the warring parties compared to the six months before the ceasefire. At the same time, airstrikes by Saudi-led coalition warplanes, which had caused thousands of deaths since 2015, came to a complete halt. After the cease-fire was not renewed, the conflict remained at low levels between October and December, with sporadic outbreaks of violence involving the warring parties mainly concentrated in Marib and Taizz.

In Africa, major increases in political violence were recorded in Somalia and the Sahelian states of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, where state forces are engaged in ongoing conflict with Islamist insurgencies. Notable increases were also recorded in Kenya ahead of national elections in August and in Nigeria as it heads towards national elections in February 2023 (for more, see ACLEDs Follower of election violence in Nigeriain partnership with the Center for Democracy and Development).

In Latin America, Brazil saw an increase in political violence before and during the election month of October. Similarly, disturbing increases in gang-related violence were recorded in several Caribbean countries, led by the continued deterioration of the security situation in Haiti.

Asia-Pacific was the only region to experience an overall decline in political violence in 2022 compared to 2021, with a drop of 19% – or more than 4,000 incidents. The decline came despite the escalating conflict in Myanmar (see table 2) and was driven by the consolidation of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, which saw the largest decline in total events globally, despite continued violence and repression under the new regime. The Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in August 2021 brought an end to their long-running insurgency and precipitated a decline in conflict events that was largely sustained throughout 2022. However, violence continued as the Taliban clashed with a host of opposition forces, including the Front The National Resistance alliance and the local franchise of the Islamic State. At the same time, the Taliban authorities violently imposed their rule on women, the media, people with ties to the former government and security forces, and the civilian population more broadly.

A decrease in the mortality of events of political violence

Despite the overall increase in political violence, there was a decrease of about 4% in the total number of reported deaths for events recorded in the ACLED data set in 2022, reversing the trend from the previous year. Due to the methodological limitations of an event-based data set such as ACLED, however, in addition to the broader challenges surrounding fatality reporting in fast-moving conflict contexts such as Ukraine, these estimates pertain specifically to those deaths reported in relation to specific events that meet ACLED catchment and minimum threshold for inclusion (ie date, location and actor information). This means that aggregate data provided by sources such as hospitals and government agencies, for example, which cannot be broken down and linked to individual conflict incidents, are not included here. ACLED fatality numbers are conservative event-based estimates, and the full number of deaths in such contexts is likely higher than the number of reported deaths currently attributable to the type of particular incidents that can be recorded in the set of data.

Figure 3. Reported deaths from political violence in 2022

The change in overall event mortality may be related to changes in the pattern of violence in the past year, particularly in major conflicts that decreased in intensity, such as in Afghanistan and Yemen. Armed clashes, a high-fatality event type and the predominant form of political violence in recent years, fell sharply in 2022. ACLED records more than 14,000 fewer reported casualties from armed clash events in 2022 than in 2021 In contrast, shelling, artillery, and rocket attack events, the most prominent form of political violence in 2022, are associated with a lower fatality rate. These changes are a reflection of key developments in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, both of which experienced decreases in reported deaths in 2022 (see Figure 4). Significant declines in the number of armed conflicts in Afghanistan and Yemen prompted by the Taliban’s victory and a six-month UN-backed ceasefire, respectively, led to a reduction in deaths in what had been two of the deadliest conflict settings in the year 2021.

Figure 4. Reported deaths from political violence by region (2021-2022)

In contrast, the Russian invasion of Ukraine – which accounted for the largest number of reported casualties in 2022 – caused an increase in deaths from political violence in Europe and Central Asia.see Figure 5). In Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean, mortality remained at similar levels in 2022 as in 2021, with reported deaths rising in step with worsening levels of political violence.

Except for Ukraine (with 28,000 deaths reported from events in the ACLED dataset) , countries with the most deaths from political violence in 2022 include Myanmar (over 19,000 deaths), Nigeria (over 10,500 deaths), Mexico (about 7,750 deaths) and Yemen (about 6,750 deaths). Of these countries, only Yemen and Mexico experienced declines in 2022.

Figure 5. Mortality of political violence by region (2021-2022)

New and evolving threats to civilians

The civilian burden of conflict continued to increase in 2022, with increased political violence targeting civilians and related casualties. ACLED notes a 12% increase in the targeting of civilians last year, with approximately 37,800 events recorded in 2021 and nearly 42,500 events in 2022. Additionally, reported casualties from acts of civilian targeting increased by 16%, from approximately 41,000 victims in 2047, up from 2020.70 victims in 2022, despite an overall decline in victims of political violence events overall.

In 2022, countries with the highest levels of political violence also had the highest levels of civilian targeting (see table 3). The fact that this list includes both conflict zones and countries facing gang violence is indicative of the multifaceted threats facing civilians, shaped by a diverse range of contexts, perpetrators and modes of violence. Notably, the number of direct incidents of civilian targeting reported in Mexico and Brazil was higher than in countries at war such as Ukraine, Myanmar and Syria.

Table 3. Countries with the most targeted civilian events in 2022