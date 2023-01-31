Chain Stats: The Cost of Living Homelessness Crisis

As new figures show a rise in the number of people sleeping rough in London, the Salvation Army fears the rising cost of living has fueled a homelessness crisis.

Quarterly Chain Figures (Combined Homelessness and Information Network). [1] show:

3,570 people were recorded as sleeping rough in London in October and December 2022.

Of those who slept rough, 1,700 were doing so for the first time.

This is a 21% increase in the total number of rough sleepers and a 29% increase in first-time sleepers compared to this time last year, which is before rising inflation led to the spiral cost of living. The church and charity have called for urgent government action before more people lose their homes.

The Salvation Army also warns that organizations helping the homeless now struggle to run services due to the cost of living as they are needed more than ever.

Director of The Salvation Army’s Homelessness Services Unit, Nick Redmore, said: These figures suggest that rising costs are pushing people onto the streets and we fear homelessness will rise unless the Government takes urgent action.

More needs to be done to prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place. The benefits are meant to be a safety net, but Local Housing Allowance has not kept up with inflation, so it does not cover the full cost of accommodation. Governments have numbers [2] have shown that there is an increasing number of people at risk of homelessness because they are unable to pay their rent.

This is a double crisis. The cost of living has not only put enormous pressure on vulnerable people, but also on services designed to help them.

The Government should be extremely concerned about the huge impact that increased demand coupled with rising costs are having on already stretched homelessness services. Without their necessary expert shelter, food and emotional and practical support, who will help the growing number of rough sleepers?

The Government has pledged to end rough sleeping by 2024. To meet this ambitious target, The Salvation Army is calling for: