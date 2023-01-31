Dingell applauds recommendation that OMB include Middle East and North Africa self-identification category





WASHINGTON Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-06) welcomes the Office of the Chief Statistician’s recommendation for the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to add a self-identifying response category for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), separate and distinct from the white category. Excluding the MENA category from federal data collection has serious consequences for members of these communities, who deserve to be included and adequately represented by our federal government. Dingell said. I am optimistic about this recommendation of the Chief Statistician and encourage everyone to submit their comments and make their voices heard on how this change will affect them. I can’t wait for this review to be finalized. Dingell has long advocated for MENA representation and inclusion across the federal government. In her first term in Congress, Dingell sent a letter to the Census Bureau calling for the inclusion of a MENA category in the 2020 census. Last year, Dingell introduced the Health Equity and Middle East Community Inclusion Act and North Africa (MENA) to help ensure that the experiences and needs of the MENA community are reflected in federal governments’ focus on public health. And last December, Dingell and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) sent a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) asking the department to collect and report data on individuals who self-identify as MENA to identify and address health disparities. Rep. Dingell encourages the public to provide personal thoughts and feedback on these proposals, including how you believe they might affect different communities, by April 12, 2023. You can visit the new Working Groups page, read the full Notice of the Federal Register, provide feedback on initial Task Force proposals, and participate in one of the Task Force’s bimonthly virtual listening sessions or future virtual public town halls to share your individual perspectives directly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://debbiedingell.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx%3FDocumentID%3D3872 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos