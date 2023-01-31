A small radioactive capsule that could cause serious illness is missing from AustraliaExBulletin







change the subtitles AP

AP Authorities in Australia are searching for a small capsule containing radioactive material that disappeared in transit and are urging anyone who finds it to keep their distance. The round silver capsule, measuring approximately one-quarter inch in diameter by one-third of an inch long, presents a the danger of radioactive substances in the Pilbara, Midwest Gascoyne, Goldfields-Midlands and Perth regions, officials said. “Exposure to this substance can cause radiation burns or serious illness if people see the capsule or something that looks like it, stay away from it, and keep others away from it as well,” Dr. Andrew Robertson, chief health officer of Western Australia and chairman of the radiology council. , said in a statement. Inside the capsule is a small amount of radioactive Caesium-137, which is used in mining operations. Authorities said the capsule could not be used to make a weapon, but could cause health problems, such as radiation burns to the skin. According to the state’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services, the capsule was packed on January 10 for road transport and the shipment arrived in Perth on January 16. But when the gauge it was part of was unpacked for inspection on January 25, workers discovered the gauge was broken and the capsule was missing. The capsule belongs to the mining company Rio Tinto, which said in a statement that he was sorry for the alarm caused by the missing part. The company said it had hired a third-party contractor to package the device and was working with that company to figure out what went wrong. Rio Tinto said it had also carried out radiological surveys of areas where the equipment had been, as well as roads in and out of the Gudai-Darri mine site. The more than 700-mile route from Perth to Newman is now the subject of a massive search. Officials from the Western Australian government as well as radiation specialists are driving slowly up and down the Great Northern Highway in search of the capsule, about the size of a pencil eraser. Authorities are warning anyone who may come across the capsule to stay at least 16 meters away from it and not touch it, but call the fire and emergency services agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/01/31/1152870649/australia-missing-radioactive-capsule The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos