Global Monitoring Laboratory News Articles





NOAA research scientist Stephen Montzka named 2022 AAAS Fellow

January 31, 2023 GMLs Stephen Montzka and colleague Carolina Siso tending the balloon analysis instrument. Credit: David Oonk/CIRES NOAA’s Stephen Montzka, of the Global Monitoring Laboratory, was named today as a 2022 Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). Choice as one Fellow of the AAAS is an honor bestowed on AAAS members by their peers to recognize their efforts to advance science or its applications. Montzka is among more than 500 scientists, engineers and innovators who have been selected as 2022 Fellows. Montzka, a senior scientist for the Global Monitoring Laboratory, is recognized for his outstanding contributions to the field of atmospheric sciences, particularly the measurement and interpretation of trends in the concentrations of greenhouse gases and ozone-depleting substances around the world. He is among 26 AAAS members elected by NOAA since 1976. In his more than 30-year career at NOAA, Montzka has developed important data of global trace gas concentrations related to ozone depletion, climate change, and air quality, addressing key issues in atmospheric science and inform international environmental policies. His research includes a study documenting a peak in ozone-depleting gas concentrations in the mid-1990s following the adoption of the Montreal Protocol, the international treaty charged with ensuring the recovery of the stratospheric ozone layer. Montzka led a team that discovered a 2012-2018 increase in emissions of the banned ozone-depleting chemical CFC-11, a fundamental violation of the Montreal Protocol. In subsequent investigations, he and his colleagues found that eastern China was responsible for most of the rising emissions. In a couple of 2021 Nature papers, they documented later decrease in CFC-11 emissions globally and from eastern China between 2018 and 2019. The teams’ work shows that efforts to address the first known substantive violation of the Montreal Protocol are successful. Most recently, Montzka led a collaboration between NOAA and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to enable including estimates derived from NOAA measurements of US greenhouse gas emissions in Inventory of US Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks. He has also led chapters on scientific assessment reports for numerous international and national scientific assessments related to ozone depletion and climate change, and he regularly briefs the US State Department and EPA, as well as Parties to the Montreal Protocol. Recognition for Montzka’s scientific work includes a Commerce Department Gold Medal and two Silver Medals, as well as a Stratospheric Ozone Protection Award from the US EPA. In 2019, NOAA Research recognized Montzka with the Daniel L. Albritton Award for Outstanding Science Communicator. Montzka is a member of the American Geophysical Union, the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences, and now the AAAS. Montzka and other newly elected AAAS Fellows will be honored for their achievements at an in-person celebration in Washington, DC this spring. The new class will also be officially announced in the AAAS News & Notes section science magazine in February 2023.

