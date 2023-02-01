International
EWTN Restructures Local News Media, Aims for Further US and Global Growth
The strategic reset includes the announcement of new leadership Catholic News Agency, ACI Group and National Catholic Register
WASHINGTON, January 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global Catholic Network EWTN has announced an organizational restructuring of its local digital and print news platforms with the reorganization of two US-based news outlets, the National Catholic Register and the Catholic News Agency (CNA), under a single leadership executive. Chairman and CEO of EWTN Michael P. Warsaw appointed Jeanette De Melolongtime editor-in-chief of the Register and current executive director of the newspaper, as executive director of the Register and CNA.
Warsaw also appointed Kelsey Wicks to the post of executive director of ACI Group, a part of EWTN News that consists of an international network of media agencies covering global Catholic news in seven languages (Spanish, Italian, German, Portuguese, French, English and Arabic). Wicks takes the role after serving as operations manager of ACI Group and for the past six months as interim executive director of the Catholic News Agency. Alejandro Bermudezwho was the long-time executive director of CNA and ACI Group, retired from the organization 31 December.
The new structure is designed to enhance EWTN News’ domestic and international news coverage. Each platform will continue to have its own editors-in-chief, and each will retain its own distinct identity and purpose within EWTN News.
“I am confident that this new structure will provide an opportunity to strengthen our news teams, our coverage and reach, and allow us to better share valuable resources across platforms,” Varshava said. “By improving the efficiency of our operations, we will be able to focus more on our editorial mission both here in the US and around the globe.”
The ACI Group, acquired by EWTN in 2014, has expanded the reach of EWTN News as an international leader in Catholic news. With offices located around the world ACI Prensa at Lima, Peru; ACI Digital in São Paulo, Brazil; German CNA in Munich, Germany; ACI Print on Rome, Italy; ACI Africa, in Nairobi, Kenya; AND ACI MENA in Erbil, iraq news agencies focus on covering local, continental and international news from a Catholic perspective.
“From Latin America to Middle East AND North Africathese agencies, staffed by local Catholics who speak and write in the language of the regions, present news that matters to the people closest to them,” Wicks said.
“Additionally, the flow of news from other agencies around the world helps keep local audiences in tune with what’s happening internationally, allowing them to read and pray about the most important events and stories in parts of rest of the world.”
Added Wicks, “We have a truly global church and ours is a global work. I am grateful for this opportunity to lead our team of dedicated editors and reporters who connect so many different people to each other through Church news, Christian witnesses, and the defense of the faith.”
A graduate of University of Notre Dame and Augustine Institute, Wicks worked as a legislative assistant on immigration and refugee issues for the US Conference of Catholic Bishops before turning down a scholarship to Notre Dame Law School to join the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia. Shortly after leaving the convent, she began her media career and helped EWTN News expand the ACI Group by participating in the founding and launch of ACI MENAcatholic news agency in arabic for Middle East AND North Africa.
As part of this reorganization, Warsaw announced that Shannon Mullena veteran of more than 30 years in journalism and editor-in-chief of the Catholic News Agency since July 2021, has been selected to serve as editor-in-chief of the National Catholic Register. The newspaper, founded by Msgr. Matthew Smith IN Denver in 1927, was purchased by EWTN in 2011. In addition to the biweekly print edition, the Register produces daily news at NCRegister.com. The Register won the Catholic Press Association’s 2022 Newspaper of the Year award.
“Over the past 18 months, Shannon has demonstrated a passion for journalistic excellence, a commitment to serving the Church and a deep commitment to his team at CNA,” said De Melo. “His transition to the Register plays to his creative strengths and benefits from his long experience in the newspaper industry.”
Before coming to CNA, Mullen was a writer, investigative reporter and editor at the Asbury Park Press, a Gannett Co. newspaper, in New Jerseywhere he was a member of a reporting team that was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist.
De Melo, for her part, has been involved in Catholic media for more than 20 years, first as diocesan communications director and general manager and most recently running the Register for more than 10 years. In her expanded role as executive director of both the Register and CNA, the focus will be on ensuring quality journalism, fidelity to reporting through a clear Catholic lens, and attracting new audiences to newspapers and sites. of the internet.
“For several years now, the Register has depended on CNA for its Vatican coverage and daily breaking news. Joining under one umbrella to strategize and share resources will only increase our coverage footprint and our effectiveness in serving our audience I look forward to greater collaboration between the CNA and Register teams,” said De Melo. “And also, I know that through the partnership with ACI Group we will be able to expand our work to bring even more news from the Church universal to our local readers.”
The search for an editor-in-chief for the Catholic News Agency is currently ongoing.
EWTN also recently announced the appointment of Montse Alvarado as President and Chief Operating Officer of EWTN News. Alvarado will take that post on March 6.
ABOUT EWTN and EWTN NEWS
In its 42nd year, EWTN is the largest Catholic media organization in the world. EWTN’s 11 global television channels and numerous regional channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 400 million television households in more than 160 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include broadcast radio services via SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio and over 600 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the most visited Catholic websites in the US; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.
Headquartered in Washington DCEWTN News operates multiple global news services, including Catholic News Agency, The National Catholic Register newspaper and digital platform, ACI Prensa in Spanish, ACI Digital in Portuguese, ACI Stampa in Italian, ACI Africa in English, French and Portugal, ACI MENA in Arabic, CNA Deutsch in German and ChurchPop, a digital platform that creates content in several languages. He also produces numerous television news programs including EWTN News Nightly, EWTN News In Depth, EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, The World Over, and others.
SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network
|
