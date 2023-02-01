EWTN restructures local news outlets, aims to further US and global growth

De Melo has been involved in Catholic media for more than 20 years, first as diocesan communications director and general manager and most recently running the Register for more than 10 years.

The paper, founded by the Reverend Matthew Smith in Denver in 1927, was acquired by EWTN in 2011. The Register won the Catholic Press Associations Newspaper of the Year award in 2022.

In De Melo’s expanded role as executive director of the Register and CNA, the focus will be on ensuring quality journalism and fidelity to reporting through a clear Catholic lens, as well as attracting new audiences to newspapers and websites.

For several years the Register has depended on CNA for its Vatican coverage and daily breaking news. Coming together under one umbrella to strategize and share resources will only increase our coverage footprint and our effectiveness in serving our audience. I look forward to greater collaboration between the CNA and Register teams, said De Melo.

In addition, she said, I know that through the partnership with ACI Group we can expand our work to bring even more news from the universal Church to our local readers.

Wicks is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the Augustine Institute. She worked as a legislative assistant on immigration and refugee issues for the US Conference of Catholic Bishops before turning down a scholarship to Notre Dame Law School to join the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia. Shortly after leaving the convent, she began her media career and helped EWTN News expand the ACI Group by participating in the founding and launch of ACI MENA, the Catholic news agency in Arabic for the Middle East and North Africa.

The ACI Group, acquired by EWTN in 2014, has expanded the reach of EWTN News as an international leader in Catholic news. With offices located worldwide ACI Prensa in Lima, Peru; ACI Digital in São Paulo, Brazil; CNA Deutsch in Munich, Germany; ACI Stampa in Rome, Italy; ACI Africa, in Nairobi, Kenya; and ACI MENA in Erbil, Iraq, the news agencies focus on covering local, continental and international news from a Catholic perspective.

From Latin America to the Middle East and North Africa, these agencies, staffed by local Catholics who speak and write in the languages ​​of the regions, present news that matters to the people closest to them, Wicks said.

Additionally, the flow of news from other agencies around the world helps keep local audiences in tune with what’s happening internationally, allowing them to read and pray about the most important events and stories in other parts of the world. of the world, she said.

We have a truly global Church and ours is a global work, Wicks added. I am grateful for this opportunity to lead our team of dedicated editors and journalists who connect so many different people with each other through news of the Church, Christian witness and defense of the faith.

Before coming to CNA, Mullen was a writer, investigative reporter and editor at the Asbury Park Press, a Gannett Co. newspaper, in New Jersey, where he was a member of a reporting team that was named a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize.

Over the past 18 months, Shannon has demonstrated a passion for journalistic excellence, a commitment to serving the Church and a deep commitment to his team at CNA, De Melo said. His move to the Register plays to his creative strengths and benefits from his long experience in the newspaper industry.

The search for an editor-in-chief for the Catholic News Agency is underway.

