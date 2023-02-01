International
EWTN restructures local news outlets, aims to further US and global growth
De Melo has been involved in Catholic media for more than 20 years, first as diocesan communications director and general manager and most recently running the Register for more than 10 years.
The paper, founded by the Reverend Matthew Smith in Denver in 1927, was acquired by EWTN in 2011. The Register won the Catholic Press Associations Newspaper of the Year award in 2022.
In De Melo’s expanded role as executive director of the Register and CNA, the focus will be on ensuring quality journalism and fidelity to reporting through a clear Catholic lens, as well as attracting new audiences to newspapers and websites.
For several years the Register has depended on CNA for its Vatican coverage and daily breaking news. Coming together under one umbrella to strategize and share resources will only increase our coverage footprint and our effectiveness in serving our audience. I look forward to greater collaboration between the CNA and Register teams, said De Melo.
In addition, she said, I know that through the partnership with ACI Group we can expand our work to bring even more news from the universal Church to our local readers.
Wicks is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the Augustine Institute. She worked as a legislative assistant on immigration and refugee issues for the US Conference of Catholic Bishops before turning down a scholarship to Notre Dame Law School to join the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia. Shortly after leaving the convent, she began her media career and helped EWTN News expand the ACI Group by participating in the founding and launch of ACI MENA, the Catholic news agency in Arabic for the Middle East and North Africa.
The ACI Group, acquired by EWTN in 2014, has expanded the reach of EWTN News as an international leader in Catholic news. With offices located worldwide ACI Prensa in Lima, Peru; ACI Digital in São Paulo, Brazil; CNA Deutsch in Munich, Germany; ACI Stampa in Rome, Italy; ACI Africa, in Nairobi, Kenya; and ACI MENA in Erbil, Iraq, the news agencies focus on covering local, continental and international news from a Catholic perspective.
From Latin America to the Middle East and North Africa, these agencies, staffed by local Catholics who speak and write in the languages of the regions, present news that matters to the people closest to them, Wicks said.
Additionally, the flow of news from other agencies around the world helps keep local audiences in tune with what’s happening internationally, allowing them to read and pray about the most important events and stories in other parts of the world. of the world, she said.
We have a truly global Church and ours is a global work, Wicks added. I am grateful for this opportunity to lead our team of dedicated editors and journalists who connect so many different people with each other through news of the Church, Christian witness and defense of the faith.
Before coming to CNA, Mullen was a writer, investigative reporter and editor at the Asbury Park Press, a Gannett Co. newspaper, in New Jersey, where he was a member of a reporting team that was named a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize.
(Story continues below)
Sign up for our daily newsletter
At Catholic News Agency, our team is committed to reporting the truth with courage, integrity and fidelity to our faith. We provide news about the Church and the world, as seen through the teachings of the Catholic Church. When you subscribe to CNA UPDATE, we’ll send you a daily email with links to the news you need and, occasionally, breaking news.
As part of this free service, you may receive occasional offers from us on EWTN News and EWTN. We will not rent or sell your information and you can unsubscribe at any time.
Over the past 18 months, Shannon has demonstrated a passion for journalistic excellence, a commitment to serving the Church and a deep commitment to his team at CNA, De Melo said. His move to the Register plays to his creative strengths and benefits from his long experience in the newspaper industry.
The search for an editor-in-chief for the Catholic News Agency is underway.
In its 42nd year, EWTN Global Catholic Network is the largest Catholic media organization in the world. EWTN 11 global television channels and numerous regional channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 400 million television households in more than 160 countries and territories.
EWTN platforms also include broadcast radio services via SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio and over 600 domestic and international AM and FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the most visited Catholic websites in the US; and EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.
In addition to its digital and print news outlets, EWTN News, headquartered in Washington, DC, produces the television shows EWTN News Nightly, EWTN News In Depth, EWTN Pro-Life Weekly and The World Over with Raymond Arroyo.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/253506/ewtn-restructures-domestic-news-outlets-aims-to-further-us-and-global-growth
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- EWTN restructures local news outlets, aims to further US and global growth
- Many older people rely on highly processed foods: study
- The Strategy Behind Skims’ Viral White Lotus Campaign
- Superstar, resistance and rebirth through the good old Bollywood blockbuster
- Jetex expands FBO network in UK
- Research reveals that adult learning accelerates by tuning to the rhythm of brain waves
- EWTN Restructures Local News Media, Aims for Further US and Global Growth
- Beta-Blocker Use and Decreased Incidence of Violence
- Laverne & Shirley actress Cindy Williams dies at 75
- EEOC takes aim at AI-based hiring tools that may be discriminatory : NPR
- Transparency International publishes the 2022 corruption index – JURIST
- Long-term COVID infection rates drop in half nationwide, with New England having the lowest rates