CPI 2022 for Eastern Europe and Central Asia:





A country with a long history of state capture, Moldova (39), has recently emerged from a turbulent political period and has shown a real willingness to implement anti-corruption reforms. The majority of pro-European governments in parliament seems to reflect a broad consensus against entrenched oligarchic networks. While rooting out corruption will continue to be an uphill battle, the government has made justice reforms, anti-corruption efforts and boosting economic development its main policy goals. Going forward, anti-corruption efforts will require more support from civil society organizations and grassroots movements to increase pressure on Moldova’s political elite. The war against neighboring Ukraine has added another layer of complications, causing major energy, economic and humanitarian crises in the country. As it implements its EU membership commitments, the government must now deliver on its promises to depoliticise anti-corruption bodies and genuinely reform the country’s justice system. Serbia (36) has fallen to a historically low level in the CPI, mainly due to the continued weakening of the rule of law AND growing autocracy. Since 2018, the government has failed to produce a new anti-corruption strategy and has allowed problematic policies to continue. These include direct negotiations over valuable infrastructure development and concealment of public procurement information from the public. Also worrying, most managers in state-owned enterprises responsible for spending billions of euros of public funds remain in the interim status over the time allowed by law, which significantly increases the risks of corruption. Furthermore, the Serbian judiciary is heavily influenced by political playersseverely undermining progress in organized crime cases, including those they show the involvement of high-level officials. On the other hand, investigative journalists, whistleblowers and members of law enforcement who have uncovered possible corrupt practices have come forward under the pressure of state institutions. Albania (36) has been mostly stagnant in the CPI. it hybrid regimes progress in areas such as judicial verification and the strengthening of the Specialized Structure for Anti-Corruption and Organized Crime has been overshadowed by weakened media independence and the lack of opportunities for meaningful engagement in decision-making by civil society. The smear and intimidation campaigns against journalists continue and, if approved, changes in the law on freedom of information will further narrow the possibilities for independent oversight of public institutions by providing institutions with legal grounds for refusing to share information. While it scores higher in the CPI than its neighbors, Montenegro (45) is emerging from decades of autocratic rule and has been stuck in the CPI for the past five years. The new government has not met the expectations for improving the institutional and legal framework for the fight against corruption and continues the practice of hiding information from the public. Several arrests for suspected abuse of office and involvement in organized crime, including former president of the Supreme Court give some hope that the worst criminals and their enablers will no longer enjoy impunity. However, the political power struggle that has paralyzed the Constitutional Court shows that those in power want to keep the independence of the judiciary under political control and undermine anti-corruption efforts. To advance democracy and the rule of law Turkey (36) the weakening of effectiveness in political checks and balances must be addressed and a stronger legal and institutional framework against corruption must be established in order to eliminate undue influence in the prosecution of corruption.

