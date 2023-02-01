2 provincial parks in BC being considered as part of the treaty agreement with First Nations





Two provincial parks in the southern region of Vancouver Island could be returned to local First Nations as part of the modern treaty process. The Songhees and T’Sou-ke nations are in the final stages of negotiations BC Treaty Process. It will still be several years before the final treaties are signed, ratified and implemented, although they have already been in talks for some 25 years. As part of the final negotiations, the province is considering returning Discovery Island Marine Park to Songhees and Sooke Mountain Park to T’Sou-ke. The parks will still be open to the public, but managed by the nations. Discovery Island can be seen from the beaches of Oak Bay, Greater Victoria. (Google Maps) The Songhees already hold half of Discovery Island, which is just off the coast of Oak Bay in Greater Victoria. Chief Ron Sam says it has been traditional territory for thousands of years and was extremely important at the time of colonization essentially saving the Songhees from the smallpox epidemic because they could isolate themselves there. Sam says the nation will continue to operate the camp on the island, but will welcome people with their own history and stories. Unlike in the past, where treaties meant giving up land, Sam says provincial and federal governments now see that the modern treaty process is about providing benefits to Indigenous communities. “It’s been great improvements and great strides on behalf of the federal and provincial governments to treat us as a government,” Sam said. For the T’Sou-ke, west of Victoria, Sooke Mountain is a traditional hunting and gathering site, and home to one of its smoking lakes where food will be smoked and preserved. “Our part of the world is a special place,” said T’Sou-ke Chief Gordon Planes. “It’s a beautiful place. You have the ocean environment. You have these beautiful mountains with smoking lakes.” He says returning the park to the country’s control would allow them to care for that environment. Sooke Mountain Park is in the Sooke Hills, west of Victoria. (Google Maps) For Planes, the real goal is not to turn small parcels of land, but large, connected areas that can be turned into tribal parks. These are areas that are conserved and protected by First Nations such as Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Park on west Vancouver Island, and Dasikox in the Tsilhqot’in region of BC The T’Sou-ke and the Songhees are only two of the nations in the Te’mexw Treaty Association, which is negotiating as a group with BC and Canada. At the end of the process, each nation will have its own separate treaty. South Islanders are encouraged to attend houses are opened in February, March and Aprilto learn more about the proposed treaties. There are seven in-person events and two virtual events, from Victoria to Nanoose Bay.

