IMF / IMF World Economic Outlook January 2023 Update





The global economy is poised to slow this year, before rebounding next year. The IMF announced today (Monday, 30 January 2023) that global growth is expected to slow from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.9% in 2023 at a press conference held in Singapore to mark the launch of the January update of the World Economic Outlook. report. The global economy will slow this year before recovering in 2024. But a global recession is not in our baseline. Important factors shaping the outlook are: On the downside, Russia’s war in Ukraine and the global fight against inflation. On the upside, the reopening of China’s economy. Overall, we have a slight upward revision to our forecasts. The global economy has shown great resilience. Labor markets are tight, household spending and business investment remain strong and European economies have proved resilient to the energy crisis. Global growth is expected to slow from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.9% in 2023. The slowdown will be more pronounced for advanced economies. China and India will account for 50% of global growth. Global headline inflation is expected to decline from 8.8% in 2022 to 4.3% in 2024. However, core inflation is more stable and remains very elevated. To summarize, barring new shocks, 2023 could be the year of the turnaround, with growth slowing and inflation easing, said Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF’s Chief Economist. However, risks to the outlook remain skewed to the downside, even if downside risks have eased since October and some positive factors seem more important. The balance of risks to the outlook remains tilted to the downside, but is less tilted to the downside than in the October WEO. Some positive risks have become more important. On the downside, China’s recovery could stall with repercussions for the rest of the world. Inflation may continue at high levels, requiring an even tighter monetary policy. An escalation of the war in Ukraine remains a major risk to the global economy, and a sudden repricing in financial markets could worsen financial conditions, especially for developing and emerging economies. On the positive side, strong household balance sheets amid tight labor markets and strong wage growth may help sustain private demand. The easing of remaining supply constraints, coupled with easing labor market pressures, could also allow for a soft easing with less monetary tightening, Gourinchas added. Gourinchas stressed that the global economic outlook has not worsened, but the road back to a full recovery, with sustainable growth, stable prices and progress for all, has just begun. The fight against inflation has begun to bear fruit, but the battle is far from won. Central banks should raise real policy rates above the neutral level and hold them there until inflation is on a sustained downward path. Central banks and prudential authorities should closely monitor increased risks and vulnerabilities, particularly in the housing and non-banking financial sectors. Countries should also abandon the broad and indefinite support they gave households and firms to weather the cost-of-living crisis and instead adopt targeted measures to preserve fiscal space, allow the price signal to energy to reduce energy demand and avoid overstimulating the economy. More progress is also needed on orderly debt restructuring through the Common Framework of the Group of 20. The non-Paris Club and private creditors have a crucial role to play. Supply-side policies should be used to reduce barriers to growth, improve resilience, ease price pressures and accelerate the green transition. Finally, urgent action is needed to halt the forces of fragmentation of the geoeconomy and to strengthen multilateral cooperation in areas of common interest; international trade, the global financial safety net, public health preparedness and climate transition, Gourinchas said. To read the full report, Click here.

