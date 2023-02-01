News: International Bilingual School in the Andes of Ecuador





Just 25 minutes outside of Quito, Ecuador, in the Cumbay Valley in the Andes Mountains, an overseas learning experience awaits with Colegio Menor San Francisco de Quito (CMSFQ)! Colegio Menor is a private, bilingual English and Spanish school founded in 1995 under the principles of goodness, beauty and truth. Colegio Menor is proud to be part of the Nord Anglia Education family of premium schools. The bilingual K-12 Spanish-English liberal arts curriculum offers an innovative program in the creative arts and challenging Advanced Placement (AP) courses at the high school level. The school is very close to Universidad San Francisco, Cumbay Reservoir Park and Paseo San Francisco shopping center. The sprawling campus leads you along brick paths surrounded by plants and trees and features a coliseum, performing arts center, football/soccer field, a fully equipped playground on lush greenery, overseen by picnic tables with umbrellas. Accredited by AdvancED, CMSFQ currently enrolls 1,753 students of 20 nationalities. The overseas teachers join the current teaching staff of 278 with many local teachers from Ecuador to support the transition to a new culture. CMSFQ’s extracurricular program includes sports and a variety of other activities for all ages including basketball; soccer; volleyball; Model United Nations (MUN); and the Movimiento Verde Club, which organizes recycling campaigns in schools and teaches alternative practices for waste processing, such as composting. CMSFQ is among more than 900 Operation Smile student clubs worldwide raising community awareness and raising funds to change the lives of children born with cleft lips. CMSFQ welcomes educators of various profiles, including newly certified candidates, veteran non-certified candidates, and interns. The school will also consider couples with a non-teaching partner. Overseas teachers must have an academic degree in the subject they will be teaching. According to government regulations, those up to the age of 60 can get a work visa. The overseas teaching benefits package includes a stipend, monthly housing and annual airfare. In the second year of employment, CMSFQ contributes 8% to a retirement plan. A 50 to 75% discount applies to tuition and daily transport to and from school is available from most areas. In addition to a range of pre-service and in-service professional development (PD) opportunities, teachers can apply for PD funding for local and international training. Local health insurance, including life insurance, is fully covered. To gain access to the complete profile of Colegio Menor San Francisco de Quitos in the Search Associates database, including a list of every vacancy, candidates can apply for membership by clicking here. Already registered candidates can easily access the school profile directly through their dashboards. Please note: The information presented for this school was valid as of the date published. This information is subject to change and the most up-to-date information can be found on the school profile.



