BBC Arabic Radio’s final broadcast after 85 years





BBC Radio Arabic aired its final broadcast on Friday, ending 85 years of programming on the network’s premier foreign-language service, on which millions of listeners depended. The broadcaster discontinued its Arabic radio service as part of a broad cost-cutting measure that will also end radio services in 10 other languages, including Persian, Chinese and Hindi. The downsizing will cut approximately 382 jobs, according to a September statement from the company. A key driver of the cuts, according to the BBC, was the immediate need to save around 30 million pounds (roughly $35 million), as part of a larger annual saving of 500 million pounds ($617 million). High inflation and an ongoing funding dispute between the BBC and the British government brought about these changes, the company said. In 2022, the British cabinet member who oversees the network froze increases in the annual license fees that account for three-quarters of the BBC’s annual funding. Broadcaster executives also said the demands of an increasingly digital media landscape preceded their decision to scale back radio services. While BBC Arabic content reaches 39 million people a week, 12 percent of the total audience listens to radio programs and 5 percent listen to it on radio alone, according to a spokeswoman for the BBC World Service, the media’s international news arm. .

We want to reach our audiences on the digital platforms of their choice, Mohamed Yehia, head of multimedia production at BBC Arabic, said in a statement. These changing audience needs are why it is vital that we develop our digital audio offering. I am extremely proud of all those, past and present, whose influential reporting and ideas made BBC Radio Arabic possible, and I am extremely grateful to listeners for their support over the decades. The BBC said it still plans to keep some of its Arabic programming online, along with reporting in more than 40 languages. Some of BBC Arabic’s audio programs will be moved to a new website called London Calling, the news service said. Hosam El Sokkari, a media consultant who was head of BBC Arabic until 2010 and helped launch its flagship programmes, called the decision to end the radio service sad news. He said BBC Arabic was invaluable to millions of listeners in countries where large parts of the population do not have access to the internet. It is a place you turn to during crises and conflicts to hear news and information from a source you would consider impartial, he said. In fact, poor people will not have access to this. People who don’t have access to smartphones and loyal internet listeners.

After the service aired its final program on Friday, several journalists expressed their appreciation for the radio service and their disappointment at its death. Emir Nader, BBC Correspondent, said on Twitter that the last broadcast of BBC Arabic represented a tragic day for Arab media. Jim Muir, who covers the Middle East for the BBC, it is called the last transmission the end of an era.

In a WhatsApp message on Monday, Shereen Sherief, a London-based BBC Arabic radio producer and podcast host whose position was eliminated, said the implications of moving the radio service online could be terrible. I am concerned that the lack of BBC radio in a dictatorship country could lead to massive negative consequences, she wrote, pointing to stories of services for political prisoners in Egypt. She saw BBC Arabic as one of the few media outlets that covered such issues in depth. Now they don’t have that, she said.

