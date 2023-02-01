University of Glasgow – University News

UofG to lead international efforts to advance cancer care and research

A team of experts from the University of Glasgow will lead a new international effort to improve cancer control and reduce global health inequalities.

Leading the new Lancet Oncology Commission focused on cancer genomics and precision oncology, University of Glasgow researchers will lead an international team of experts over the next two years to create a plan to overcome barriers and improve global access to the most innovative diagnostic tests and personalized cancer. careful.

The newly formed commission will begin by examining some of the biggest challenges facing health care systems and cancer clinicians worldwide for the widespread adoption of molecular testing in routine clinical care. The team of international experts will provide practical solutions to ensure sustainable and equitable access and advancement for cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The Commission will analyze the challenges impeding the accumulation of health and genomic data that can be shared in an appropriate manner to improve current best practices and inform ongoing therapeutic development.

A rapidly growing percentage of contemporary cancer care relies on a precision oncology strategy, the process of using molecular testing to understand a patient’s tumor and how to successfully target the cancer cells within it. Oncologists can use the results of these tests to choose the best treatment options available for each patient, ultimately improving survival and quality of life. Molecular testing can also help identify inherited cancer syndromes offering the opportunity to reduce cancer mortality through personalized prevention.

However, most cancer patients worldwide, especially those living in low- and middle-income countries, cannot access molecular testing due to a variety of issues, including regulatory, financial, logistical, educational and clinical. It is anticipated that this international consortium of experts will identify solutions to these key problems and ultimately help improve cancer care for patients worldwide.

The Lancet Oncology Commission will be coordinated by the International Cancer Genome Consortium: Accelerating Research in Genomic Oncology (ICGC-ARGO). ICGC ARGO is a new phase of the International Cancer Genome Consortium, focused on analyzing samples from 100,000 cancer patients with high-quality clinical data to address outstanding questions in an effort to defeat cancer.

The Commission brings together international actors with relevant expertise on a set of priorities that collectively define how precision cancer medicine can be implemented in a feasible and affordable way; how cancer data can be kept in a more sustainable and accessible way; to share more widely; and be better used for the benefit of people affected by cancer.

Organizations involved include the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC/WHO), Latin American Oncology Cooperative Group (LACOG), African Organization for Research and Training in Cancer (AORTIC), Asian Oncology Society (AOS), Global Alliance for Genome and Health (GA4GH), International Quality Network for Pathology (IQN Path), US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and many others.

ICGC ARGO Director Professor Andrew Biankin, Chair of Surgery at the University of Glasgow, said: We have made great progress in identifying the genomic aberrations that cause and drive cancer, we are increasingly developing treatments that directly target these molecular drivers. cancer. anomalies. However, these great advances are reaching only a small fraction of people even in developed countries.

The time has come to incorporate broad genomic testing into routine cancer care. This will improve outcomes by making better use of current treatments, predicting who they will work for and who they will work for before delivering a treatment. This will avoid the use of ineffective treatments, minimizing side effects and costs and ensuring better access for patients to new treatments and clinical trials.

Dr Raffaella Casolino, a pancreatic cancer expert from the University of Glasgow’s School of Cancer Sciences and Chair of the Commission, said: This Commission has the ambitious goal of improving the lives of people affected by cancer and their families by driving the evolution of exact oncology. the next decades. Collaboration between stakeholders from different disciplines and countries, including engagement with the public, patients and their families, together with attention to the politics of diversity, equity and inclusion, represent the foundation of this Commission and will be critical to achieving the intended goals. The burden of cancer is doubling by 2040 and health inequalities are the main drivers of disparities in outcomes within and between countries. It is only through a global approach that we can reduce the burden of cancer. And that represents the strength of our initiative through which we really hope to impact at some scale.

Professor Biankin and his team are world-leading experts in genomics and cancer testing, and have established a number of cancer initiatives, including the Glasgow Precision Oncology Laboratory (GPOL) and the Precision Panc pancreatic cancer trials focused on a precision medicine approach, delivered through the NHS and funded through Cancer Research UK and the Scottish Government Scientist Office.

