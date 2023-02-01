Deny legitimacy of Myanmar’s military junta, UN expert urges





The State Administrative Council (SAC) is illegal and illegal, Special Rapporteur Thomas Andrews said at the launch, co-hosted by the democracy and election aid body, International IDEA. it called on the international community to stand firm against military rule, build a coalition of member states to implement strong, coordinated sanctions and support the Government of Democratic National Unity.which has a stronger claim to legitimacy. Two years ago, the military overthrew a democratically elected government in an unconstitutional coup, the Special Rapporteur said, presenting his new report Illegal and Illegitimate: Examining the Burmese Military’s Claim as the Government of Myanmar and the International Response. The unrelenting violence it unleashed on the people of Myanmar has created a widespread human rights, humanitarian and economic crisis and galvanized nationwide opposition. Sanctions, aid are very necessary The bottom line is clear, he said, SAC’s military coup was illegal and its claim as the government of Myanmar is illegitimate. Really, A new, coordinated international response to the crisis is imperative before the mock elections were planned, he continued. He urged all member states, especially those that have already imposed costs on the junta, to launch a strategic approach to strengthen, coordinate and enforce economic sanctions and an arms embargo on the SAC and provide more robust humanitarian assistance to millions in need. desperate. At the launch, International IDEA presented its latest policy document Elections at a Crossing Point: Considerations for Electoral Design in Post-Coup Myanmar. It outlines key areas to consider for truly democratic elections in the emerging new constitutional context, including the general electoral legal framework, voter registration and electoral dispute resolution. Devastating situation on the ground Other senior UN officials had issued urgent appeals, including Secretary General of the UN. In an interview with UN News, the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer outlined the current situation on the ground. Citing recent reports, she said 17.5 million people need humanitarian assistance in 2023, compared to 1 million before taking delivery. The impacts on both the country and the people have been devastating, she said. People on the ground are very clear that the humanitarian crisis is due to the political crisis. The World Bank reported that 40 percent of the population lives below the poverty line, she said. Except this, 15.2 million people were currently food insecure and more than 34,000 civilian structures have been burned in the last two years. Special Envoy Noeleen Heyzer meets with women at the UN Women/Action Aids community center in Coxs Bazar on 23 August 2022. Catastrophic human suffering It is a catastrophe in terms of human suffering and it has regional and international implications, the special envoy said. Noting that the recent approval of Security Council Resolution 2669 (2022) marked the first time the body recognized Myanmar since its independence, she said, and also reflected unprecedented international unity and support around extremely urgent issues. It calls for urgent action The special envoy called for greater unity and commitment among the international community in three key areas: scaling up aid efforts among partners; creation of a unified position on possible elections and the implementation of civil protection measures. It unimaginable that any form of peaceful and democratic transition can be initiated by those who harm their own citizens, she said. The violence must stop, including aerial bombardments and the burning of civilian infrastructure along with continued military arrests of political leaders, civil society actors and journalists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/01/1133027 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos