Regenerating Britain’s coasts why it’s time to help communities on the edge

Communities on Britain’s coastline have lagged behind the rest of the country, but the government can unlock their potential by adjusting its policy at the top, according to research published today (Wednesday 1 February).

Household incomes in coastal areas are almost £3,000 a year lower than in non-coastal communities, with almost one in five working below the living wage, a higher proportion than for England as a whole.

Low pay is one of a wide range of disadvantages detailed in Communities on the Edge, a study commissioned by Torbay Council, the Coastal Communities Alliance, the Local Government Association’s Special Interest Group and the Coastal Partnerships Network by Pragmatix Advisory .

Community leaders in coastal areas are calling for sustainable and long-term investment to tackle unfair inequalities between coastal and non-coastal parts of Britain.

Councilor Steve Darling, Leader of Torbay Council, said: Coastal communities are vitally important to the whole of the UK, but they have been neglected for too long.

This study gives us a huge amount of evidence that people living along Britain’s coasts are being left behind. The government must urgently consider more sustainable ways to help coastal communities grow and prosper. With the right help, we can make an even greater contribution to the wider economy.

Darren Cowell, Deputy Leader of Torbay Council, said: Torbay is a beautiful part of the country, but this belies some of the real economic problems we face.

We have a housing crisis which means many of our families are in long-term temporary accommodation. Households are also struggling with the effects of the cost of living crisis. All of this affects health and educational achievement.

What is needed is sustainable long-term investment that will lead to growth in our local economy and better outcomes for individuals and families.

Sally-Ann Hart MP, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coastal Communities, says: The additional challenges facing people living on the coast are so entrenched that help is needed from central government to stop them falling further behind.

Our beautiful coastline is an outstanding national asset. But it urgently needs sustainable long-term investment to make the most of growth opportunities, especially in green countries, which can support the government’s climate goals.

The research reveals that there is a risk that the existing top-level agenda of governments fails to identify the massive challenges facing coastal communities. Its 2022 High Level White Paper analyzes performance at the regional or city-regional level, missing the hidden disparities found in more local data.

Ministers should consider using more detailed data to target communities most in need and ensure coastal areas do not miss out on Leveling Up, the report says.

The study reveals many ways in which coastal communities remain at risk of being left behind by non-coastal areas. In coastal communities:

A higher percentage of children live in families without work.

People with disabilities are less likely to find work.

There is a pernicious digital divide with gigabit broadband and 4G provision lagging behind.

A lower proportion of children achieve GCSE qualifications in maths and English.

Children are more likely to be chronically absent from school.

People suffer from poorer health outcomes, with higher rates of depression, suicide, alcohol-related hospital admissions and emergency admissions for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

There are fewer council houses, leading to greater reliance on the private rented sector, where housing costs are higher.

Cost of living pressures are felt most strongly, particularly in suburban areas where cheaper mains gas is impossible to access.

The report says some of the challenges facing coastal communities have developed over years or decades and will require longer-term funding strategies. He says the government should consider:

Changing the local government funding formula to better reflect the deprivation and needs of coastal communities.

Long-term and sustainable funding to support projects throughout their lifetime, currently aid to coastal communities is often limited in time.

Strategic funding which would enable authorities to bring together different streams to achieve leveling in coastal communities.

The right support would boost growth and see coastal areas contribute much more to the wider UK economy, the report says.

The growth of home and hybrid work is an opportunity for coastal communities to attract more skilled and high-paying workers.

Coastal areas already produce more renewable energy than the national average, and investments in offshore wind farms, wave and tidal energy have the potential for even more sustained growth.

Investing in year-round tourism would offer coastal communities the opportunity to benefit from the huge growth in the UK visitor economy.

The Coastal Communities Study will be discussed today at the next meeting of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coastal Communities.

Read the report.

Share this page:

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on Pinterest

Share on LinkedIn

Share on Reddit

Print this pageListen to the website