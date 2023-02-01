Free online events for National Apprenticeship Week 2023





In celebration of this year’s National Apprenticeship Week, Cumbria County Council is running a series of free events across the county to spread the word about their upcoming apprenticeship opportunities. The events will take place during National Apprenticeship Week between 6 and 12 February, see dates and locations below. The full schedule is also available at cumbria.gov.uk/apprentice . Counselors will be willing to talk to you about future opportunities and what an internship can do for you. Monday, February 6, 2023 Workington Community Fire Station 3.30pm to 6pm

Penrith Library 3.30pm to 6pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023 Barrow Fire Station 3.30pm to 6pm

Whitehaven Library 3.30pm to 6pm Wednesday February 8, 2023 Carlisle East Community Fire Station 3pm to 6pm

Kendal College 3.30pm to 6pm Thursday February 9, 2023 Friday February 10, 2023 Cumbria House, 117 Botchergate, Carlisle 10am to 4pm The events will offer help and advice to those starting a new career and considering the apprenticeship route. The events are aimed at young people, parents and carers who are interested in learning more about the options available. Cumbria County Council recruits dozens of new apprentices each year in a variety of different roles, including civil engineers, highways engineers, business administrators, project managers, accountants, firefighters and care workers. Many go on to secure permanent roles. Their Apprenticeship Awards team supports all applicants throughout the internship process, along with their dedicated tutor. This year, successful apprenticeship candidates will start work for one of Cumbria’s new organisations, Westmorland and Furness Council, Cumberland Council or Cumbria Commissioner Fire and Rescue Authority. This is an exciting time to join as Cumbria embarks on a new journey for local government. Councilor Sue Sanderson, Cumbria County Council’s Cabinet Member for Schools and Learning, said: “Apprenticeships provide a fantastic opportunity for people to earn while learning and many of our apprentices go on to secure permanent employment and further training. “We have a wide range of opportunities coming soon. Whether you are leaving school and looking to start a new career or are already employed, we have something to suit everyone. “This is a particularly exciting time to be involved in local government services in Cumbria as we transform our councils through Local Government Reorganisation. Come with us on this journey and help us deliver and shape services for the people of Cumbria. Come to one of our free events to learn more.” For more information visit cumbria.gov.uk/apprentice or follow Cumbria County Council on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

