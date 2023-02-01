The Refugee Health Handbook: a timely guide to the effective provision of health services to refugees





Neema Kaseje founding director , Francine Bazomora Munejoy pediatrician

Surgical Systems Research Group, Kisumu, Kenya

Kigali Citizens Polyclinic, Kigali, Rwanda bazomufa{at}yahoo.fr . Almost eight million people, including many children, have fled Ukraine seeking safety, protection and assistance since the Russian invasion.1 There has been renewed violence in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo, with thousands of women and children displaced.2 Globally, there are more than 100 million displaced populations fleeing conflict, violence or persecution.34 During their migration journeys, refugees, especially women and children, face high risks of violence, including sexual violence.5 Consequently, to Handbook of Refugee Health is timely and responds to a critical need for updated guidance on the effective delivery of health services to refugees. It won the BMAs book of the year award in 2022, and the publishers have made it available for free. The manual is comprehensive. It not only sets international standards and humanitarian principles, but also addresses communicable and non-communicable diseases. It describes emergency scenarios and focuses on vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and survivors of torture and gender-based violence. The handbook covers health topics rarely raised in refugee health programs, including cancer and palliative care. Most importantly, the handbook recognizes that humanitarian practitioners are a critical component of the humanitarian response ecosystem that add tremendous value. The refugee health workforce faces isolation and limited opportunities for professional growth.6 Refugee health is generally understaffed, overburdened and has limited training and skills development opportunities.6 The health needs of refugees are extensive. They have the same basic needs as any population, including the need for reproductive health, mental health and basic immunization services for children. They have additional needs for food, water, shelter and sanitation. In conditions of conflict and acute violence, there is a higher incidence of traumatic injuries including fractures, burns, gunshot wounds and complex injuries related to gender-based violence. Emotional and psychological trauma that requires mental health services occurs in all age groups. With such a broad review of the disease entities affecting the refugee population, the handbook provides an important basis for integrated and holistic approaches to the provision of health care for refugees. Experts such as Mukwege and colleagues have demonstrated the effectiveness of this approach when treating survivors of gender-based violence.7 In their experience, as well as treating physical injuries, they have found that providing psychosocial and socio-economic care in partnership with patients helps them eventually reintegrate into society.7 The authors are to be commended for including a chapter on health systems strengthening. Given the breadth of refugee health needs and existing gaps in efforts to increase the capacity of refugee health care workers, a particular focus on training health care workers in refugee contexts is a critical part of strengthening the health systems of refugees. refugees.6 Specifically, which training methods are effective in improving humanitarian conditions? Who should have priority? What topics should be covered during the different phases of the humanitarian response? Is there a segment of the population that needs attention? These questions remain. Children make up a significant proportion of the displaced population, for example, 52% of refugees in Kenya are under 18 years of age.8 Refugee children experience injuries and other surgical conditions, including birth defects and surgical emergencies.9 However, in most refugee contexts, there is no provision for pediatric surgical care. As a large proportion of refugees are children, efforts to improve health systems should seriously consider building pediatric surgical capacity to better respond to the health needs of refugee children. The pediatric chapters in the manual are complete, but more guidance is needed on how to strengthen pediatric surgical care capacity. The manual is a detailed and up-to-date guide to the effective provision of health care for refugees. It comprehensively covers often neglected refugee health topics such as palliative care. He recognizes and devotes a chapter to the importance of the humanitarian practitioner. It provides a comprehensive overview of the disease entities affecting the refugee population providing a solid foundation for holistic and integrated interventions. However, it could have gone further to emphasize capacity building approaches for humanitarian practitioners. Future work should focus on mechanisms for sustainable financing of refugee health programs given recent shortfalls in donor funding.10

