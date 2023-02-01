Global report on neglected tropical diseases 2023 – World





Annexes General overview The World Health Organization (WHO) and the global community of countries, partners, donors, technical experts, scientists and implementation teams on the ground continue to work towards the ultimate goal of a world free of the burden of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). This work is described in the NTD roadmap 2021–2030, WHO's plan to boost global efforts to combat NTDs in the context of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. These goals include a vision of a world population for which equality of opportunity and health are essential. Within this context and during the two years since the start of the roadmap (2021–2022), progress has been made. However, obstacles to achieving the 2030 targets have emerged and work to overcome these obstacles continues. These efforts have also revealed the scale of the task still facing the global NTD community. Disruption as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to affect programs old and new, while other entrenched issues have resurfaced in new and challenging ways. The global NTD community also faces a changing multidimensional funding landscape as donors reassess priorities and adapt to new ways of working, as well as a challenging and unpredictable international context. As a result, progress in controlling, eliminating or eradicating NTDs has not been as extensive as expected. However, there have been many significant successes, which are documented in this report, along with evidence of the burden of disease and the relative strengths and weaknesses of programs designed to address these. Over the past decade, the number of people seeking interventions against NTDs has decreased by 25%, falling by about 80 million people between 2020 and 2021 alone. The burden of disease calculated in disability-adjusted life years is also in constant decline. More than one billion people were treated annually for four consecutive years between 2016 and 2019. As of December 2022, 47 countries had eliminated at least one NTD. However, this positive trend was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which severely affected NTD programs, leading to reduced implementation of community-based interventions, limited access to health facility-based services, and severe impacts on supply chains. of supply for health products. Consequently, the number of people treated for NTDs decreased by 34% between 2019 and 2020, although a generalized resumption of activities enabled an 11% increase in 2021. The period 2021–2022 also saw several outbreaks of NTDs, including dengue , chikungunya, chikungunya. leishmaniosis and scabies, the management of which was made more challenging by movement restrictions.

