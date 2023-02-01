Rolls-Royce Submarines launches Nuclear Skills Academy at House of Lords

Published: February 1, 2023

Rolls-Royce Submarines Ltd celebrated the launch of its new Nuclear Skills Academy at an event in the House of Lords. More than 150 representatives from the Houses of Commons, the House of Lords and from across industry attended to hear how the British engineering firm is investing in the nuclear experts of the future.

The Nuclear Skills Academy is the first of its kind and opened its doors to 200 new apprentices on September 26 last year. Its aim is to support the nuclear capability within the UK submarine program by creating a dedicated pipeline of early career talent.

Based in Derby, the Nuclear Skills Academy is supported by industry and education experts, including the University of Derby, the Advanced Nuclear Manufacturing Research Centre, the National College for Nuclear and Derby City Council. This ensures that new learners have access to the best courses and mentors throughout their learning period.

The launch was supported by Keith Beckett CBE, Technical Director and Deputy CEO of the Submarine Delivery Agency and Rolls-Royce interns, who shared their first-hand experiences of academia, the nuclear industry and the benefits of enjoying free higher education through the the intern.

Rolls-Royce announced its plans for the Nuclear Skills Academy in May 2022 to great interest from across the UK. With more than 1,200 applicants for just 200 places in its 2022-23 academic year, it was a tough job narrowing down the successful candidates.

Steve Carlier, President of Rolls-Royce Submarines, said

We were thrilled by the levels of interest in these internships and the enthusiasm shown by our first intake of students. It underlines how attractive a career in the nuclear sector really is. With demand for clean, carbon-free energy growing and our submarine contracts with the Ministry of Defense likely to sustain us into the next century, this could be a job of a lifetime for our young learners. Having started with Rolls-Royce as an apprentice myself and being born and raised in Derby, starting at the Nuclear Skills Academy is particularly exciting for me. I am delighted that we are leading the way in developing nuclear talent for the submarine enterprise and proud that it will all be done in Derby.

The Nuclear Skills Academy has the funding to provide 200 apprentices each year for a decade, with nuclear education across four different courses. The support of key industry organizations and MPs in driving the project forward has been invaluable to Rolls-Royce.

Andrew Storer from Nuclear AMRC spoke about the importance of collaboration when it comes to this programme.

We must work together to tackle the skills shortages that affect the entire nuclear sector. The organizations supporting the Nuclear Skills Academy will ensure that trainees have the best training and support and develop the skills to meet the UK’s low carbon energy and national security commitments. As a former Derby practitioner, I am very proud that we are helping to set a new standard for training that can be rolled out across the sector.

Helen Higgs, National Nuclear College said

The Nuclear Skills Academy is an important development for the sector and the National Nuclear College is delighted to be able to play a vital role in its creation and future development. Collaboration between us, industry and education partners is at the heart of NCfN’s delivery model and our vision, and this is a fantastic example of how this partnership can deliver world-class opportunities for many trainees.

The internships are divided into four courses: Nuclear Engineering Diploma Internship, Charter Manager Diploma Internship, Nuclear Engineering Technician Internship and Advanced Engineering Internship. They offer fully funded, further and higher education qualifications, while apprentices get practical work experience within the business.

Each of the courses is delivered by the University of Derby and approved by the National Nuclear College. Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Derby, said

Equipping the future workforce with the skills and knowledge needed to ensure a pipeline of talent in the nuclear industry is essential; The University is delighted to be playing a key role in this. Derby is a city at the cutting edge of engineering and manufacturing, with an internationally recognized reputation as a center for industrial innovation. The Academy will further strengthen this and is set to be a game changer in how we respond, at pace, to the country’s evolving skills needs.

The home of the Nuclear Skills Academy is an iconic building in Derby, formerly known as the iHub. The hope is to position the East Midlands as the UK’s center of nuclear excellence, an aspiration which Derby City Council is excited about. Leader of Derby City Council, Councilor Chris Poulter said

This is an exciting opportunity for the people of Derby, which will help further build our reputation as a city of innovation. It is vital that we bring the next generation into the nuclear industry and apprenticeships are a fantastic way for those of all ages to earn while learning. Additional funding worth £1.3m has been secured by Innovate UK to help fund bespoke training equipment and IT facilities for apprentices at the new training The skills academy will also support key employers in the city and help secure future talent in the years to come.

Applications for the 2023-24 academic intake are now open. For details on a career at Rolls-Royce including applying for the Nuclear Skills Academy, visit Rolls-Royce Careers website