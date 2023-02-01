Reviving Britain’s coast – Why it’s time to help communities on the edge

Communities on Britain’s coastline have fallen behind the rest of the country, but the government can unlock their potential by adjusting its policy at the top, according to research published today (Wednesday 1str February 2023).

Household incomes in coastal areas are almost £3,000 a year lower than in non-coastal communities, with nearly one in five working below the living wage – a higher proportion than for England as a whole.

Low pay is one of a number of disadvantages detailed in Communities on the Edge,a study commissioned by Coastal Communities Alliance, Local Government Association Coastal Special Interest Group AND Coastal Partnerships Network by Pragmatix Advisory.

Community leaders in coastal areas are calling for sustainable and long-term investment to tackle unfair inequalities between coastal and non-coastal parts of Britain.

Councilor Ernest Gibson, Chair of the LGA’s Coastal SIG and Lead Member for Transport and Neighborhoods at South Tyneside Council, said: “The coast is home to some of the most unique yet fragile communities in the country. Their position on the outskirts presents them with a host of opportunities and challenges. Government must consider long-term sustainable solutions to allow our valuable coastal communities to thrive, maximize the significant opportunities that exist around tourism and the green economy and build more much resilience in their future.”

Sally-Ann Hart MP, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coastal Communities, says: “The additional challenges facing people living on the coast are so entrenched that central government help is needed to stop them falling further behind.

“Our beautiful coastline is a tremendous national asset. But it urgently needs sustainable long-term investment to make the most of the opportunities for growth – particularly in the green jobs that can support the Government’s climate goals. “

The research reveals that there is a risk that the existing top-level government agenda fails to identify the massive challenges facing coastal communities.

Its 2022 High Level White Paper analyzes performance at the regional or city-regional level, missing the hidden disparities found in more local data.

For example, the East of England has the third highest regional average weekly wage, although some parts of the region have some of the lowest earnings in the country. The hidden problem of low wages is revealed in the data available at the county rather than regional level.

Ministers should consider using more detailed data to target communities most in need and ensure coastal areas do not miss out on Leveling Up, the report says.

The study reveals many ways in which coastal communities remain at risk of being left behind by non-coastal areas.

In coastal communities:

A higher percentage of children live in families without work.

People with disabilities are less likely to find work.

There is a pernicious “digital divide” with gigabit broadband and 4G provision lagging behind.

A lower proportion of children achieve GCSE qualifications in maths and English.

Children are more likely to be chronically absent from school.

People suffer from poorer health outcomes, with higher rates of depression, suicide, alcohol-related hospital admissions and emergency admissions for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

There are fewer council houses, leading to greater reliance on the private rented sector, where housing costs are higher.

Cost of living pressures are felt most strongly, particularly in suburban areas where cheaper mains gas is impossible to access.

The report says some of the challenges facing coastal communities have developed over years or decades and will require longer-term funding strategies.

He says the government should consider:

Changing the local government funding formula to better reflect the deprivation and needs of coastal communities.

Long-term and sustainable funding to support projects throughout their lifetime – currently aid to coastal communities is often time-limited.

Strategic funding which would enable authorities to bring together different streams to achieve leveling in coastal communities.

The right support would boost growth and see coastal areas contribute much more to the wider UK economy, the report says.

The growth of home and hybrid work is an opportunity for coastal communities to attract more skilled and high-paying workers.

Coastal areas already produce more renewable energy than the national average, and investments in offshore wind farms, wave and tidal energy have the potential for even more sustained growth.

Investing in year-round tourism would offer coastal communities the opportunity to benefit from the huge growth in the UK visitor economy.

of Communities on the Edge The study is being discussed today at the next meeting of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coastal Communities.

Read the full report on Coastal Communities Web page.