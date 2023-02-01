Planting more trees in cities could cut summer heat deaths, study says Access to green space





Planting more trees could mean fewer people die from increasingly hot summer temperatures in cities, a study suggests. Increasing the level of tree cover from the European average of 14.9% to 30% could reduce the temperature in cities by 0.4C, which could reduce heat deaths by 39.5%, according to the first-of-its-kind modeling of 93 Europeans. cities by an international team of researchers. Lead author Tamara Iungman, from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, said: This is becoming increasingly urgent as Europe experiences more extreme temperature fluctuations caused by climate change. We already know that high temperatures in urban environments are associated with negative health outcomes, such as cardiorespiratory failure, hospitalization and premature death. Her team wants to influence policymakers to make cities greener, more sustainable, resilient and healthy, as well as mitigating climate change, she added, as heat-related illness and death are expected to pose a burden even greater for health services over the next decade than cold temperatures. The researchers used the mortality data to estimate the potential reduction in deaths from lower temperatures as a result of increased tree cover. Using data from 2015, they estimated that of the 6,700 premature deaths that year attributed to higher urban temperatures, 2,644 could have been prevented if tree cover had increased. The cities most likely to benefit from increased tree cover are in southern and eastern Europe, where summer temperatures are higher and tree cover tends to be lower. In Cluj-Napoca in Romania, which had the highest number of premature deaths due to heat in 2015, with 32 per 100,000 people, tree cover is only 7%. In Lisbon, Portugal it is up to 3.6% and in Barcelona 8.4%. This compares with 15.5% in London and 34% in Oslo. Study co-author Mark Nieuwenhuijsen, a researcher at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, said the team chose 30% as this is a target that many cities are currently working towards. He said there was no need for buildings to be razed and replaced with parks, as there is enough space to plant more trees in all the cities the team looked at. He praised initiatives such as the EU’s 3 billion tree plan and the UK governments proposal to ensure every home is within 15 minutes’ walk of green space, although he noted that policymakers must ensure that trees to be distributed equally between richer and poorer neighborhoods. He added that cities that are heavily dominated by cars should consider replacing asphalt roads, which absorb heat, with trees. Planting more trees in cities should be a priority because it brings a huge range of health benefits beyond reducing heat-related deaths, he added, including reducing cardiovascular disease, dementia and poor mental health. Prof Yadvinder Malhi, professor of ecosystem science at Oxford University, who was not involved in the study, said: More than half of the world’s people live in towns and cities, so trees will be critical to making urban areas resilient to climate change and improving urban environments. Urban trees bring many co-benefits beyond climate change adaptation: many studies show that just looking at and smelling trees benefits health and well-being, and improves urban biodiversity. But most tree cover is found in wealthy cities and neighborhoods, so increasing urban tree cover can reduce this disparity and especially reduce the high vulnerability of poorer neighborhoods to climate change.

