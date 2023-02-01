How we are supporting apprenticeships and higher technical education

It’s great to be speaking to you today at the first UK Universities Placement Conference.

I am disappointed that I cannot join the conference today. Diploma practice and higher technical education are my favorite subjects, and the agenda has several topics that are dear to me.

In particular I want to talk to you about the role of degree placements in ladders of opportunity, enabling people to climb, rung by rung, to a good job and a great career. Our common challenge is to increase these excellent opportunities.

Degree internships are a real success story. Level 6 and 7 programs now account for over 12% of apprenticeships overall. In the last academic year, they have grown from just over 39,000 to more than 43,000.

This phenomenal growth is thanks to the hard work of everyone involved, including Universities UK and its members. I want to thank Professor Steve West, Vivienne Stern and the entire UUK team for all they have done to help drive this expansion, working with you all.

I hope you agree that the Secretary of State and I are some of the most passionate advocates for degree practices in Parliament. But we need to go further to ensure that even more people can benefit from them.

The income package while you learn, study at our world-leading universities and work for some of the best British employers is a unique selling point. Especially when you consider the earning potential! Figures published last year show that Level 6 apprentices have an average income of over £34,500 after they reach their apprenticeship with no student funding to pay off.

Degrees of Opportunity

The scale of opportunity I mentioned earlier is something I believe in wholeheartedly. It’s a way of thinking about what we need as a country to get where we want to go.

Opportunity and social justice

The ladder has two important pillars that hold it up. The first is opportunity and social justice. Degree apprenticeships offer an opportunity for those who cannot normally go to university to start a profession. This is true social mobility to enter careers that might otherwise be closed. We need to reach out to those with potential, especially from disadvantaged backgrounds, and connect them with employers who value alternatives to traditional graduate recruitment.

A good example is the medical practitioner standard of practice which has recently been approved for delivery. This will provide a truly new route into a profession currently dominated by traditional degree candidates.

The Department of Health and Social Care recently updated me on this practice, with new funding for a pilot announced a few weeks ago. It will support health care providers to hire these interns from underrepresented groups, helping to create more physicians who reflect the populations they serve.

Strong HE and FE

The second pillar of the scale concerns the strengthening of higher and further education. Degree placements have an important role in widening access and participation in university. Many UUK members have created their own flexible offers to serve the different needs of employers and apprentices.

When I gave my first talk in this job, I challenged those universities that offer no practical degree to ask themselves Why?

With up to £8 million of funding available this year through the Strategic Priorities Grant, there is an excellent opportunity to build strong employer partnerships and develop new offerings. I know that UK Universities are keen to take forward the extension of degree placements, particularly when it comes to engaging with SMEs.

Staircases:

Career information

The first step on the ladder of opportunity is career empowerment. Career information should include skills-based options and help young people understand the incredible opportunity of a graduate internship. It should also provide guidance on applying for a pathway where employers (not universities) are reviewing applications.

My department and UCAS are currently exploring how we can provide a more joined-up experience for school leavers who want to access practice, including at degree level.

Sampling skills needed for internships and employers

The next step is about supporting internships and meeting the skills needs of employers. I know there are some wonderful champions of practice amongst the members of UUK.

But we need to look beyond the industries that have fueled the growth of practices to date. There are more than 150 degree-level standards, and a handful of them have thousands of beginnings. There is untapped demand elsewhere. This may be in standards which have been adopted relatively recently. Or they may be among employers who traditionally recruit graduates who may be tempted by the prospect of recruiting talent to mold into their ideal employees while they study.

quality

Another rung of the ladder concerns quality protection, so that technical education and training – including degree apprenticeships – gain equal recognition with traditional degrees.

It is wonderful that Ofsted inspections of Higher Education Institutions are so positive 88% are good or outstanding. This confirms my belief that the Universities are excellently placed to offer this unique programme; and IfATE’s new policies to encourage greater integration of degrees into professional standards will also support this work.

However, there are areas for improvement. I encourage those from 88% to delve into Ofsteds reporting and Apprenticeship Service reviews submitted by employers and learners. Only through continuous evaluation and improvement – and by marking our success to the wider world – will we build the status of degree practices.

Regulatory burden

With this focus on quality comes the issue of regulation. Universities UK has raised this issue on your behalf and I want to thank all the members of UUK who also discussed this directly with us at the end of last year.

I hear you loud and clear, and while we will never compromise on quality, I am equally clear that I want to remove unnecessary regulation that hinders distribution. I recognize that being subject to multiple layers of assurance and intervention from different organizations is challenging for providers; and we continue to look critically at what we can break and what we can change so you can spend more of your time delivering more practice. I want to continue that conversation and I expect that we will have more to say on this matter very soon.

Lifelong learning and work, security and prosperity

The last two rungs of the ladder are lifelong learning, jobs and security. At this point I want to recognize the huge contribution that university degree apprenticeships make to providing access for older workers and career changers. Facilitating continued career progression and obtaining a degree while working is fantastic for social mobility by breaking a glass ceiling for those who otherwise cannot progress without graduate status.

I mentioned earlier that our data shows strong earning potential for degree-level interns. The same publication shows that sustained employment or apprenticeships for level 6 and 7 apprentices is over 94% – a great indicator that the apprenticeships you offer are setting people up for prosperous careers.

UUK plan for growth – Progression

I want to finish by talking about UUK’s plan for growth. Greg Wade will be introducing it later this morning – so I don’t want to steal his thunder – but I want to thank him for sharing it with me.

I want to choose an aspect of the plan that is close to my heart. I want to focus on progression.

I think you will have gathered by now that this is something I care a lot about. I believe that progressing through various paths under the banner of technical education can yield great results, regardless of one’s background.

Progression is not just about going from A level to University or even a practical degree. Progression can also mean moving from a T-level to a higher apprenticeship, or a higher technical qualification to an apprenticeship diploma. All it takes to help people move forward and reach their potential is the right support. And we can facilitate this by establishing the right partnerships between employers, Further and Higher Education. I know that together, through internships, we can transform the lives of many people in this way.

Thank you for your time.