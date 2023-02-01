The drive to protect the world’s wetlands gains momentum

Vegetated wetlands, such as swamps and marshes, are some of the most wildlife-rich ecosystems on the planet, their shallow waters and abundant plant life supporting everything from insects to ducks to wagtails.

But these wetlands, as well as lakes, rivers and other aquatic environments around the world, are at risk, with many polluted or degraded as a result of climate change and human development.

However, in recent months, governments have stepped up their efforts to protect and restore these natural spaces, a push that experts say is not only essential for protecting biodiversity, but also for combating the climate crisis.

A November 2022 meeting of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands raised the profile of wetlands and their crucial role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, humanity’s blueprint for a better future.

The following month at the United Nations Conference on Biodiversity, countries reached a landmark agreement to protect nature, an agreement that included a provision to restore at least 30 percent of degraded inland water bodies and maintain healthy ecosystems of freshwater in an equal way.

Coastal wetland and freshwater ecosystems arehome to 40 percent of all biodiversity. Peatlands, a special type of vegetated wetland, store twice as much carbon as the world’s forests. However, over the past 200 years, wetlands have been drained to make way for agricultural land or infrastructure development.

circle 35 percent of the world’s wetlands, which also reduce the impact of floods and clean up polluted water, were lost between 1970 and 2015.

The rate of loss has accelerated since 2000.

Depending on the amount of sea level rise caused by the climate crisis, 20-90 percent of current coastal wetlands, which sequester carbon up to 55 times faster that tropical rain forests may be lost by the end of the century. Wetlands are also important stopovers for migratory birds more biodiversity was lost than other terrestrial and marine ecosystems.

In accordance with UN Decade for Ecosystem RestorationWe must stop policies and subsidies that drive deforestation and degradation of wetlands from source to sea and promote their urgent restoration, says Leticia Carvalho, head of the Marine and Freshwater Branch at the UN Environment Program (UNEP). .

At the same time, we need to lead and direct investments to protect priority ecosystems, such as peatlands, and encourage the private sector to commit to deforestation and peat-free supply chains, she adds.

This message comes a little early World Wetlands Day, which falls on February 2. This year the day highlights the urgent need to restore wetlands. It is also a precursor to UN Conference on Wateran international gathering starting on March 22.

Aware of the risks of wetland degradation to economies and societies, in March 2022 countries at the UN Environment Assembly adopted resolutions on lakes AND nature based solutions. This followed resolutions specifically for peat soils, which helped raise global awareness of the importance of conserving and restoring wetlands of all types. The resolutions were drafted to pave the way for action and for local and national conservation campaigns involving government support and finance.

Back from the brink

Countries around the world are now beginning to restore their wetlands. Examples of wetland conservation initiatives include the development of sponge cities in China and government-backed restoration in the United Kingdom Great Northern Bogan important area for carbon and water storage.

Covering bare peat with sphagnum is an essential part of peat restoration in northern England. Moss protects the peat from the elements and is a nursery for young plants.

Photo: North Pennines AONB, LIFE UAV

Research shows that accelerated efforts to conserve and restore wetlands are essential as the triple planetary crisis of climate change, loss of nature and biodiversity, and pollution and waste are amplifying the effects of wetland degradation. But adequate finance and political will are essential.

According to UNEP’s State of Finance for Nature 2022 report, climate, biodiversity and land degradation targets will be unachievable if investment in nature-based solutions is not rapidly increased to $384 billion per year by 2025. This it would be more than double the current total of $154 billion per year.

Chances were running out to protect the services provided by wetlands that societies depend on for a sustainable future, Carvalho said. We must increase international solidarity, capacity building and financing without further delay.

Good news from Argentina

In December 2022, lawmakers in Argentina’s southernmost province of Tierra del Fuego passed a law permanently protecting the rugged Miter Peninsula.

This remote corner of South America is home to underwater kelp forests and one of the largest peatland complexes in South America, two powerful ecosystems that combine The biggest carbon sink in Argentina .

The creation of the new protected area, roughly the size of the Grand Canyon National Park in the United States, is an important step in an effort to combat the climate crisis, experts say.

of Global Peatlands Initiativecoordinated by UNEP, has been campaigning for the protection of South American peatlands for several years.

The success in Argentina is a bit of good news for the peatlands that make it up about half of the inland wetlands of the vegetated world. According to UNEP supported Global Assessment of Peatlands, the Earth is losing 500,000 hectares of peatland a year, an area almost twice the size of Egypt’s capital, Cairo. The breakdown and degradation of peatlands releases massive amounts of carbon dioxide and contributes to about 4 percent of global human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.

This is exactly what protecting key habitats should look like, said Kristine Tompkins, a UN Defender of Protected Areas and co-founder of Saving Tompkins , an environmental non-profit group. This park is a new water mark for global conservation and the fight against climate change.

World Wetlands Day on February 2 seeks to raise awareness of the benefits of wetlands and encourage people to conserve and sustainably use these landscapes. UNEP is a long-time supporter of efforts to protect wetlands and monitors their status, along with the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. UNEP helps countries monitor and protect wetlands and other ecosystems in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. New data collection for Sustainable Development Goal 6which covers water and sanitation, will start in the spring of 2023.

