People in British Columbia are reminded to get vaccinated with a bivalent COVID-19 booster for the most effective protection against Omicron variants of COVID-19.

Those who have previously been invited for a bivalent vaccine but have not booked their appointment are encouraged to do so by using the previous invitation or requesting a new one by calling 1 833 838-2323.

BC’s COVID-19 vaccination program has helped keep people safe during the fall and winter months when respiratory infections increase. As of September 1, 2022, 1,613,826 people have received a bivalent booster for COVID-19.

Those who received a univalent booster in the summer of 2022 are eligible for a bivalent booster. People who received a monovalent booster six months ago will receive an invitation from the Get Vaccinated program to book an appointment for a bivalent.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) does not recommend a second bivalent booster dose for those who have already received one in the fall as they are still protected against COVID-19. Updated NACI guidance on the need for further bivalent boosters is expected in the coming weeks.

Learn more:

For information about the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, visit: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/modelling-projections

For more information about COVID-19 booster vaccines, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/booster

To register for the provincial Get Vaccinated system or to obtain a new booking, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register

To update your contact details in the Get Vaccinated system, visit: https://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/s/change-contact-info