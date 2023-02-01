Incidence of epilepsy, highest prevalence in the most deprived regions of the UK

The prevalence and incidence of epilepsy in the UK was shown to be broadly consistent with other high-income counties, with trends indicating significant geographical variation and a possible relationship between the disease and deprivation. The results were published in Seizures: European Journal of Epilepsy.

As the fourth most common neurological disorder after Alzheimer’s disease, migraine and stroke, epilepsy, a complex disease that includes a spectrum of brain disorders that can cause seizures, has an estimated incidence (50-80 per 100,000 person-years) and prevalence rates (5 -10 per 1000 persons/year) that are relatively stable in high-income countries.

The researchers noted that demographics and risk factors, such as age, general practitioners (GP) and specialist training, and obstetric care, have been shown in recent years to contribute to increasing or decreasing the incidence and prevalence of epilepsy in certain geographical areas. which help inform many aspects of health service planning.

With the most recent estimates of these parameters for the United Kingdom published more than a decade ago, the study authors sought to investigate the epidemiology of epilepsy and explore changes over time in the country and its constituent nations (England, Northern Ireland , Scotland and Wales ). Three key metrics were investigated in relation to the epidemiology of epilepsy in the UK specifically:

Estimating the incidence and prevalence of epilepsy by year, age group, sex, country (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) and region (England)

Estimating the incidence and prevalence of epilepsy by decile of practice-level deprivation, using the relevant national scale of the Index of Multiple Deprivation (IMD).

Characterization of changes in prevalence and incidence rates since 2011

For the analysis, data were drawn from primary care practices contributing to the Clinical Practice Research Linkage (CRPD), based on the electronic health records of 14 million patients, representing approximately 20% of the population. The study period was from January 1, 2013 to December 31, 2018.

[GPs] play a key role in the UK healthcare system, as they are responsible for most primary healthcare, maintaining national disease registries, making specialist referrals and monitoring long-term treatment, the study authors explained. The CPRD contains data from 2 different health data systems: the Vision clinical system (CPRD GOLD database) and the EMIS Web clinical system (CPRD Aurum database).

In 2020, the source population data used from the CPRD GOLD database included 3,138,215 individuals registered with 83 GP practices in England, 179 practices in Scotland, 101 practices in Wales and 35 practices in Northern Ireland ( accessed September 11, 2020). In the same year, the source population from the CPRD Aurum database included 11,802,119 individuals registered with 1233 GP practices in England and 11 practices in Northern Ireland (accessed 11 September 2020).

Findings showed that the overall estimated point prevalence for epilepsy in the United Kingdom was 9.37 per 1,000 person/years (95% CI, 9.34-9.40) and the overall estimated incidence rate was 42.68 per 100,000 person-years (95%, 431.1). ) using the CPRD GOLD database.

Estimated incidence and prevalence was lower in England compared to other constituent countries within the United Kingdom:

Using the combined databases, the estimated incidence and prevalence of epilepsy in England was 37.41 (95% CI, 36.96–37.83) and 8.85 (95% CI, 8.83–8.87), respectively.

Using CPRD GOLD alone, the estimated incidence and prevalence of epilepsy in Scotland was 47.76 (95% CI, 46.15–49.42) and 10.13 (95% CI, 10.06–10.20), respectively.

Using CPRD GOLD alone, the estimated incidence and prevalence of epilepsy in Wales was 54.84 (95% CI, 52.79-56.95) and 11.40 (95% CI, 11.31-11.49), respectively. .

Using the combined databases, the estimated incidence and prevalence of epilepsy in Northern Ireland was 46.18 (95% CI, 43.13–49.90) and 12.08 (95% CI, 11.93–12.23), respectively.

Furthermore, IMD measurements showed higher incidence and prevalence of epilepsy in more deprived regions.

Prevalence by Practice Level The IMD Decile showed a clear trend of increasing prevalence with successive levels of deprivation, rising from a prevalence of 7.86 per 1000 (95% CI, 7.74–7.99) in the lowest IMD decile (1 , least deprived) at a prevalence of 12.07 per 1000 (95% CI, 11.93–12.20) in the highest IMD decile (10, most deprived) in the CPRD GOLD database (e the whole of the United Kingdom) with a similar picture seen in the CPRD Aurum database (England and Northern Ireland only).

Incidence by practical level IMD decile mirrored that seen for prevalence, with incidence rates increasing from the least deprived, 35.6 per 100,000 person-years (95% CI, 32.88–38.48), to the most deprived, 58.35 per 100,000 person-years. (100,000 people). % CI, 55.32-61.50), in the CPRD GOLD database (all of the United Kingdom), with a similar picture seen in the CPRD Aurum database (England and Northern Ireland).

Increasing levels of social deprivation were highly correlated with epilepsy incidence (r = 0.68) and prevalence (CPRD GOLD, r = 0.97; CPRD Aurum, r = 0.93).

Although our figures show that the prevalence of epilepsy has fallen slightly compared to 2011, the estimates generated by our analysis are significantly higher than the prevalence figures used by Public Health England for national healthcare planning purposes, the researchers concluded. . Our findings provide further support for the correlation between incidence (and prevalence) and social deprivation, with an almost 40% increase in incidence (and prevalence) from the lowest to the highest decile of deprivation.

Reference

Wigglesworth S, Neligan A, Dickson JM, et al. Incidence and prevalence of epilepsy in the United Kingdom 20132018: a retrospective cohort study of UK primary care data. seizure. 2023 January 5; 105:37-42. doi:10.1016/j.seizure.2023.01.003