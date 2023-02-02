International
UN experts praise International Olympic Committee for considering admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes
Against the background of the ongoing and deadly Russian occupation of Ukraine, experts requested the IOC to adopt a decision in this regard and go further.
A level playing field is needed
Alexandra Xanthaki, Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rights and Ashwini PK, Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intoleranceasked the world Olympic body to also ensure non-discrimination of any athlete based on their nationality and stressed that no athlete should be asked to take sides in a conflict.
Sports without discrimination
With the permission of the IOC, the athletes could get a chance to participate in the Paris Olympics in 2024. After discussions of UN experts with the IOC Executive Board, the world sports body issued a statement of on Saturday referring to the need for respect the rights of all athletes to be treated without any discriminationin accordance with the Olympic Charter.
In its statement, the IOC said no athlete should be prevented from competing solely because of their passport and that a path for athletes to participate in competitions under strict conditions therefore, it should be investigated further.
The Olympic card must prevail
The Olympic Charter should be the guide, said the Special Rapporteurs. They see the IOC’s latest statement as a reversal of the world sports committees’ recommendation to ban athletes and officials from those countries, which came days after the Russian Federation invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
The IOC recommendation raised serious issues of direct discrimination, UN experts said. We understand the desire to support Ukrainian athletes and the Ukrainian Olympic community, which is suffering terribly from the war, along with all other Ukrainians, but the Olympic Committee and the Olympic community more broadly they also have a binding obligation to adhere to the Olympic Charterand more broadly international human rights norms prohibiting discrimination.
Same rules for everyone
Referring to the IOC’s stipulation that only Russian and Belarusian athletes who have not actively supported the war in Ukraine will be allowed to compete in a neutral capacity, experts urged the IOC to take more steps to harmonize its recommendations with international human rights standards on non-discrimination. When states so blatantly disregard human rights, we have a greater obligation to stand up for our shared values, said the experts.
This situation opens the door to pressure and interpretation, they said. The same rules must apply to all athletes, whatever their nationality. This includes the rule that any defense of national, racial or religious hatred which constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence will be banned.
IOC: Non-negotiable sanctions
Meanwhile, the IOC issued a statement on Tuesday, reiterating this “Sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian states and governments are not negotiable. They have been unanimously confirmed by the last meeting of the Olympic Summit on December 9, 2022.” The statement on the IOC ban – which, among other things, bans the Russian Federation and Belarus from hosting international sports competitions – came shortly after the Olympic Council of Asia. had invited Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the region.
In recent news reports, the Ukrainian leadership condemned the decision of the Olympic Council of Asia to include Russian and Belarusian athletes.
The Role of UN Rapporteurs
Special Rapporteurs are appointed by the UN Human Rights Councilwhich is located in Geneva. They are mandated to examine and report on a specific human rights topic or situation in the country.
The positions are honorary and experts are not paid for their work.
|
