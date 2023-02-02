Climate change: WMO unveils plans for sustainable greenhouse gas monitoring





of WMO the initiative would create anetwork of ground-based measuring stationsthat can verify troubling air quality data recorded by satellites or aircraft,potentially in the next five years. Currently, there is no comprehensive and timely international exchange of surface and space-based greenhouse gas observations, the UN agency said, as it called for improved (international) cooperation and data sharing to support the 2015The Paris Agreementwhich provides a roadmap for reduced carbon emissions and climate resilience. The mystery of methane It is not only anthropogenic emissions (that will be monitored), butwhat are the forests doing, what are the oceans doing, said Dr. Oksana Tarasova, Senior Scientific Officer at WMO. We need this information to support our mitigation measures because there is no time to waste. In 2022, continued Dr. Tarasova, the WMO reported the largest increase in methane ever observed, and the reasons for this increase are still unknown, so one of the functions of this proposed new infrastructure would be to helpfill in the gaps we have in our knowledgein relation to the observations and in relation to the use of these observations. Climate of understanding Cooperation between governments, international organizations and the private sector will be essential if the proposed Global Greenhouse Gas Monitoring plan is to be implemented, the WMO has stressed. It will be just as importantincreased coordinationbetween surface-based, air-based and space-based surveillance networks. With more accurate and longer-term data, we will better understand our changing atmosphere, the UN agency said. We will be able to domore informed decisionsand we will understand if the actions we have taken are having the desired effect. Several governments and international organizations already carry out specific atmospheric monitoring and maintain data sets, but there is no overall steering mechanism and there is an unnecessary reliance on research funding, WMO explained, in support of the creation of a single, internationally coordinated body. atmosphere monitor. More electric vehicles on the road will mean less pollution and less greenhouse gas emissions. Track race The Earth’s atmosphere consists mainly of nitrogen and oxygen, but there are also many different trace gases and particles that have a fundamental impact on life and the natural environment. Since industrialization, greenhouse gas emissions have dramatically changed the atmospheric composition. In particular, the WMO has repeatedly warned that rising levels of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane are contributing to global warming and climate change. These and other pollutants are alsoaffecting air quality for people, agriculture and ecosystemsthat’s why accurate measurements of the air we breathe are so important, climate scientists believe. Accurate, reliable data and knowledge about pollution levels and atmospheric deposition also help us to better understand and mitigate their impacts on the environment, human health, loss of biodiversity, ecosystems and water quality. impacts or to establish safeguards. the UN agency said.

