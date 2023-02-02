International Chiefs fans share their love for the Kingdom





KANSAS CITY, Mo. The love for our beloved Chiefs extends beyond Kansas City. To show how far the kingdom reaches, KSHB 41 created an interactive online where fans from around the world can submit photos of themselves showing their Chiefs pride. KSHB 41 reached out to some of those fan submissions Wednesday and connected with the Salguero family in Guatemala and Kristine Ennis in Gimli-Manitoba, Canada. I grew up a big, big, big, big Chiefs fan, Sara Drake Salguero said. My parents lived only five minutes from the stadium, so Chief was life growing up. Drake Salguero has been a die-hard fan since day one, so it was hard to leave the Kingdom and start a new life in Guatemala 20 years ago. There wasn’t much access to watch the games in her new city. Despite being away from Kansas City, Salguero says that over time, her crazed adoration spread to her husband and children, especially their youngest who calls himself Santi Mahomes. He asked the local barber for a Mahomes-style haircut and explained that Mahomes is your sport’s Messi. Now the family organizes parties for every game and even started coaching soccer for Guatemalan children at the ministry. She watches every match with great intensity, so I’m becoming one of them now. And now I understand that at first I couldn’t understand. Why was it so crazy to the bosses if they always lost and lost and lost, said Edgar Salguero, Sara’s husband. We watch every single game and now. They were part of that family of that crazy family from Kansas City. Meanwhile on the other side of the northern border, Kristine Ennis is working to convert those Canadians from hockey to soccer fans. She moved to Gimli-Manitoba, Canada, a little over a year ago to be closer to family, and she didn’t forget to take her bosses with her. Even while I’m ice fishing up here, trying to learn how to ice fish, I still look up to my bosses, Ennis said. There are some Chiefs fans up here, I run into them from time to time. But there will be a lot more now that I’m here. Regardless of where they are in the world, both fans say one thing is clear: Chiefs Kingdom has the best fan base in the NFL and the talent to bring home the gold. I think we always believed deep down that the day would come. “I don’t know if we knew it was going to be Mahomes, but the day would come when all that hanging between the tears and the losses would pay off and we would taste what it feels like to win, too,” Salguero said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kshb.com/news/local-news/kansas-city-is-just-like-one-big-family-international-chiefs-fans-share-their-love-for-the-kingdom The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos