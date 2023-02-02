AAR receives $2.6 million in state workforce grant





The State of Illinois has awarded a $2.6 million grant to support workforce training, pipeline development and internships at AAR’s MRO at Rockford International Airport. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the investment during an event at MRO last week, which also included local officials, leaders from Rock Valley College and AAR leaders, along with those of its partners. This latest award builds on recent state grants that AAR said have helped increase its number of mechanics in Rockford from 85 in 2019 to 350 this year. Cumulatively, the state will have invested $5.2 million in the company’s mechanical pipeline in fiscal years 2022 and 2023. The investment has supported internships, advanced training, hiring training staff and partnerships with Rock Valley College and its high schools. all of northern Illinois. “Partnerships like this with companies like AAR model the best of private-public collaboration,” Pritzker said. “We’re breaking new ground for students across northern Illinois and giving them a concrete opportunity to pursue well-trained, well-paying jobs.” AAR has expanded its workforce strategy to include high school aviation programs, an aviation sheet metal course at Olive Harvey College in Chicago, an AAR Fellows Program in partnership with Rock Valley College and the Aviation Maintenance Institute, and the development of an airframe and Power Plant Test Prep Course for current AAR employees.

