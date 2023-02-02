The Russian journalist in exile is sentenced to 8 years in prison for shelling in Mariupol





Feb 1 (Reuters) – Prominent Russian journalist Alexander Nevzorov was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison by a Moscow court on Wednesday on charges of spreading “fake news” about the Russian military. The court found that Nevzorov, 64, was “motivated by political hatred” when he accused the Russian armed forces in social media posts last March of deliberately bombing a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, a claim Moscow said was fake. The court said in a statement that he would be sent to a penal colony if he ever returned to Russia and that he had been banned from managing internet content for four years. Nevzorov, who runs a YouTube channel with nearly 2 million subscribers, called the investigation ridiculous and fled Russia with his wife last March. Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of nine years. Nevzorov responded to the decision by saying “I don’t think Russia will exist in nine years.” In comments to a Russian newspaper, We Can Explain, he said he had no plans to return to the country and that President Vladimir Putin was running “a dictatorship based on dirt, blood and denunciations”. Nevzorov, who made his name hosting the pioneering news program “600 Seconds” when Soviet society opened up under Mikhail Gorbachev and also served in the Russian parliament, was granted Ukrainian citizenship after publicly denouncing Russia’s occupation, calling the war a “crime.” and its Ukraine. victim. The case against him was brought under a law passed eight days after the invasion that imposed prison terms of up to 15 years for intentionally spreading false information about the military. Russia has since blocked access to news sites that publish content contrary to the official line on the conflict, while dozens of Russian and international media outlets have fled the country. In a separate development on Wednesday, the Attorney General’s office declared the foreign-based opposition platform Free Russia Forum an “undesirable” organization that posed “a threat to the constitutional order and security of the Russian Federation.” The forum, whose key members include former world chess champion Garry Kasparov, has held several meetings in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, where it organized an anti-war conference late last year. “Undesirable” organizations are banned from operating in Russia, and people risk prosecution for supporting or promoting their activities. Writing by Caleb Davis and Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Kevin Liffey Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

