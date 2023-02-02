International
Volvo will build electric wheel loaders at its plant in Arvika, Sweden
As part of its ambition to transform the industry through sustainable solutions, Volvo Construction Equipment has announced an investment in the production of electric wheel loaders at its plant in Arvika, Sweden.
The Arvika plant in Sweden specializes in the production of medium and large wheel loaders and has already been successful in reducing carbon emissions. The SEK 65 million (about $6.3 million) investment by the Volvo Group will allow for phased production of the electric wheel loaders. A milestone in the company’s ambition to be completely fossil-free by 2040, this step will also go a long way towards meeting Volvo CE’s goal of 35 percent of machines sold being electric by 2030.
The investment of SEK 65 million from the Volvo Group will allow Arvika factoryin Sweden which specializes in the production of medium and large wheel loaders to expand its facilities with a new building and allow for the phase-in of new electric wheel loaders.
This is not only a milestone in the plant’s almost 140-year history, but a significant one for Volvo CE and its determination to becompletely fossil-free by 2040 in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement and as set out in Volvo’s science-based objectives.
Coming soon after an announcement to investelectric conveyors from the company’s production facility in Bras, Sweden, is also an indication that Volvo CE is committed to achieving more sustainable solutions for customers across its product lines and is committed to driving this change forward in the here and now. These announcements are part of an investment strategy that allows Volvo CE to advance electric solutions across its manufacturing facilities, includingconcfacility in Germany,Belleyin France andChangwonin South Korea, where other electric cars are made.
Site manager Mikael Liljestrand said: This is a clear signal of our commitment to building the world we want to live in. It’s been more than 40 years since we last invested in a new building and there are better reasons now than to invest in our future, our planet and the next generation. We know that this is not only important to our customers and stakeholders, who rightly have high expectations of us, but it is also close to our hearts to be part of something bigger in building our future. .
Volvo CE has already successfully introduced compact electric wheel loaders to the global market withL20 ElectricANDL25 ElectricWheel loaders that are proven to be efficient, zero emission solutions capable of reducing carbon emissions while maintaining high productivity in a variety of customer applications. Together withECR25 Electric, ECR18 Electric and EC18 Compact Electric Excavator and EC230 Medium Electric ExcavatorThe Volvo CE has one of the largest electric ranges on the market.
A phased introduction
Volvo CE will provide a phased model-by-model introduction, taking into account all aspects of the electric ecosystem as it does so, including infrastructure requirements, charging solutions, battery handling and business models. The result will be reliable mid-size and larger wheeled electric chargers that can be integrated into customers’ businesses, the company said.
It is not the first sustainability initiative from the Arvika facility. Despite increasing production last year, the factory managed to reduce its internal climate footprint by 350 tonnes of CO2thanks to a series of efforts to reduce emissions.
Our goal at the Arvika plant, as well as Volvo CE and the entire Volvo Group, is to be climate smart and produce fossil-free machinery, said Liljestrand. Together, we are clear that we want to lead this transformation and be the driving force behind more sustainable ways of working for the benefit of our planet. This investment is Arvika’s first exciting step towards electrification.
Construction work is set to begin later this year, with further announcements on when production will begin.
