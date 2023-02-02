Science curriculum in schools is improving despite pandemic pressures





Today’s report looks at science education and is based on evidence from a sample of primary and secondary schools, collected as part of routine inspections. Inspectors found that science curricula are improving and developing despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. The science curriculum taught to students, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities ( Submit ), is generally at least as ambitious as the national curriculum aims. This is an important strength in science education in England’s schools. However, the report points out areas where improvements still need to be made. In secondary schools, inspectors found that pupils sometimes lacked opportunities to take part in high-quality practical work. In contrast, there was a greater emphasis on practical work in primary schools, but not necessarily work that had a clear purpose in relation to the curriculum. In a small number of schools visited, students were not retaining the science knowledge they had learned. Ofsted Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman said: A good science education can open the door to some of the most interesting and socially valuable paths in life. So I am encouraged to see the progress that has been made in science teaching, despite the pressures brought about by the pandemic. I hope this review will help subject leaders and teachers to build a challenging science curriculum with relevant and useful practical work. The report makes a number of recommendations on how schools and other organizations can ensure that all students leave school with an authentic understanding of science, including: the development of a curriculum that identifies and lists the necessary knowledge for students, especially to work scientifically

offering all students opportunities to take part in high quality practical work that has a clear purpose in relation to the curriculum

creating enough time in the curriculum for students to learn and remember key knowledge

initial teacher education providers who support trainee teachers to develop their knowledge of what science is and the methods it uses, and how to teach it All inspections were carried out between September 2021 and July 2022.

