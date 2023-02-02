



of UN Decade for Healthy Aging (202130) started in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative aims to bring together many actors to improve the lives of older people, their families and the communities in which they live. For China, a country experiencing rapid change in population demographics, the decade is particularly important. As the country makes major changes to its response to the pandemic, it is crucial that the future of China’s aging population is a priority. In recent months, China has seen drastic changes in its policies on COVID-19. The country had become an outlier due to maintaining policies, such as quarantine facilities, lockdowns, mass testing, and strict restrictions on mobility (both domestically and internationally), with the objective of preventing SARS-CoV-2 infections. 2. Although the policies aimed to prevent morbidity and mortality, the social and economic consequences have been severe. For older people, who are at greater risk of poor COVID-19 outcomes, the benefits of reduced risk of infection have been, for some, counterbalanced by the physical and mental costs of reduced activity AND social contact . In addition, concerns had been raised about the level of vaccine protection, particularly in people older than 60 years, in whom vaccination rates have stagnated. As we argued in a previous editorial, vaccinating the elderly was essential to enable the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Unfortunately, the uncertain level of vaccination protection in the elderly remains a concern. Although the WHO has acknowledged recent progress in significantly increasing vaccination rates, they have also highlighted inadequate vaccine coverage in people over 60 years of age. The impact on older adults of the policy change combined with inadequate vaccination coverage is not fully known at the time of writing. However, of the 59,938 COVID-19-related deaths reported in hospitals in China between December 8, 2022, and January 12, 2023, 901% were in people aged 65 and older. Although ensuring high vaccination rates against COVID-19 among people older than 60 remains a priority, COVID-19 is not the only challenge facing China’s aging population. Demographic changes in the country mean that the elderly must continue to be a top health priority for the foreseeable future. In 2021, the World Bank estimated that 131% of China’s population was 65 or older. By 2030, this percentage is projected to increase to 182% and, by 2050, to almost a third of the population (301%). Until recently, elderly people requiring care were mostly cared for by family members. However, a declining birth rate combined with rural to urban migration for younger generations means that family care is less available. The impact of this change will be increasingly felt over the coming decades. The road to healthy aging in China: a Beijing universityLancet commission, published in December 2022, highlights key steps to be taken to prepare for the health needs of an aging population in China. As highlighted in the Commission, an important area to tackle will be the training of a new generation of health and social care workers. Expansion of quality long-term care, both in residential and community settings, will be needed to replace reduced family support. Primary care will also need to be strengthened to ensure that it can provide holistic care to increasing numbers of people with multiple co-morbidities. The commission also includes health promotion as a priority. Although attention has focused on vaccination against COVID-19, rates of other vaccinations among the elderly are low. For example, the WHO recommends seasonal flu vaccination, with older adults being a priority group. However, the flu vaccination rate among those aged 60 and over in China has been is reported to be about 38%. By comparison, the United Kingdom constantly REPORTS vaccination rate over 70% in people older than 65 years. In addition, health inequalities persist, with women and people living in rural areas having worse health outcomes than men and those living in urban areas. Health promotion efforts should carefully consider and target both older men and women and ensure that people living in rural areas are accessible. The demographic change China is undergoing may not always be smooth, but there are clear steps forward to enable the elderly to thrive. However, these changes will need an ambitious national strategy and it is essential that existing inequalities are not further entrenched. 