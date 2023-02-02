What the new Global Biodiversity Agreement means for Bioenergy

2022 ended with a brand new global agreement to save nature at the 15th meeting of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), where parties agreed to halt and reverse the loss of nature or “biodiversity” by 2030 .

Even as the summit opened, hundreds of scientists were sounding the alarm about a major threat to forests and wildlife: bioenergy. Over 700 scientists signed a warning letter about the impacts of this industry – which includes burning trees from forests.

Forests are one of the planet’s most critical habitat types. But more and more countries that are cutting coal are burning trees in power stations to create energy — a process that releases as much carbon into the smokestack as coal, along with producing additional emissions at every step of the process.

The climate impacts of bioenergy are well covered elsewhere from my colleagues. But bioenergy also poses a major threat to biodiversity. According to some estimates, global demand for wood pellets – the fuel burned in power plants – could double from 14 million tons in 2017 to 36 million tons in 2027. And in 2021, a single power plant in the UK burned about 8 million tons of wood, about half of which came from forests (most of the rest was sawdust). The timber from the forests is likely to involve the felling of around 45,000 hectares – just over the size of the Isle of Wight. By 2027, global demand, annually, could be almost five times that.

A blog from my colleagues covers what NRDC hoped for from the summit. Here are 3 key points about what the Convention means for bioenergy:

Protecting 30% of land (and seas)

The most visible result of the Convention was that the parties agreed to halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity by protecting 30% of the world’s land and seas by 2030. This is good news for the planet and for stopping bioenergy since forests are cut for biomass (some of which are in protected areas) will be some of the areas that countries count first towards their 30×30 commitments. The problem is that despite advocacy by Blue Leaders and other countries, the CBD Parties failed to include language defining what level of protection is required for 30×30 zones. While NRDC and others pushed for this goal to include comprehensive and multiple language for ocean protected areas and to prohibit environmentally harmful activities for both ocean and land areas, this language was not agreed upon. The language that is included requiring that 30×30 areas be effectively preserved is too vague to ensure that activities such as biomass cutting do not occur in areas that count as 30×30. AND Canada is already saying it will allow resource extraction in 30×30 areas.

Stopping the loss of wildlife

“Bioenergy logging is a driver of habitat destruction and species loss in and around forests felled for wood pellets”

Goal 4 of the new agreement states that the parties will ensure urgent management actions to halt the human-caused extinction of known threatened species and for the recovery and conservation of species While the NRDC and CBD parties tried unsuccessfully to make this language even stronger in CBD, for example. , immediately adding the word, the end result may still help curb bioenergy to some extent. This is because bioenergy logging is a driver of habitat destruction and species loss in and around forests felled for wood pellets, including endangered species. For example:

In the southeastern United States, forests in a global biodiversity hotspot have been tapped to supply the wood pellet industry. This is putting many kinds of birds – that are already critically endangered, endangered or vulnerable – at greater risk.

putting many kinds of birds – that are already critically endangered, endangered or vulnerable – at greater risk. In Estonia, the bioenergy industry has taken pellets from Natura 2000 nature reserves – which are supposed to be legally protected because of their importance to rare and threatened wildlife. For example, the logging industry has been concerned rare breeding birds like goshawks, and forests that are home to endangered species like the red-breasted flycatcher.

rare breeding birds like goshawks, and forests that are home to endangered species like the red-breasted flycatcher. In Canada, cutting down trees for wood pellets has contributed to the increased fragmentation of forests it is causing declining numbers of threatened species such as woodland caribou.

Reducing financial subsidies that harm nature

The new global nature agreement also increases funding for nature protection and remove and eliminate government subsidies or grants that harm nature by $500 billion every year. This may be useful to combat bioenergy, but the devil will be in the details. This is because while bioenergy damages nature and receives billions in subsidies each year, it is misclassified as a renewable and low-carbon technology and thus may not be reduced.[d] and eliminate[d] under this agreement. This would be extremely unfortunate, especially given the size of the subsidies being talked about. Across the UK and nine other European countries 2021 subsidies for the bioenergy industry reached over 5 billion. As my colleague wrote, if redirected to helping nature, rather than destroying it, this money could make a difference in The annual biodiversity financing gap of 600-800 billion dollars experts estimate. And there is no end in sight. Because bioenergy’s biggest cost is the fuel it buys (ie wood pellets), subsidies will not help make it financially independent in the long term, and it is unlikely that bioenergy will be able to survive without subsidies. The bottom line is that biomass subsidies should be counted as biodiversity-damaging subsidies and included as indicators in agreement monitoring framework, which is still under development.