Dolphins and humans work together to catch fish in Brazil | Smart news

In southeastern Brazil, local fishermen venture into the murky waters in search of migrating mullet. On its own, it would be difficult to find the silverfish. But humans get help from an unusual ally: bottlenose dolphins.

Nets in hand, fishermen wait patiently as their cetacean partners haul the fish to shore. A signal from the dolphin usually a depth indicates when to cast their nets.

This fishing partnership has been passed down through the generations, lasting more than a century. While the researchers knew that humans benefited from this pairing, they could not confirm that it would also benefit the dolphins. Now, in a new study published Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciencesresearchers suggest that cetaceans that hunt with humans have increased survival rates over those that do not.

Human-wildlife cooperation in general is a rare phenomenon on a global scale, Mauricio Cantora biologist at Oregon State University and an author of the paper, says New York Times Asher Elbein. Usually humans gain the benefit and nature pays the cost. But this interaction has been going on for more than 150 years.

Using drones, sonar and underwater sound recording, the research team recorded the interspecies fishing team in action. They found that when fishermen cast their nets in sync with the dolphins’ signals, the cetaceans increased the rate of their echolocation clicks to create a definitive signal of their noise returning to prey. When the fishermen were out of sync with the dolphins, this response was less common.

The dolphins took advantage of the disoriented fish as the fishermen cast, even grabbing some directly from the nets.

Fishermen were also more successful when working with dolphins. When dolphins were present, fishermen were 17 times more likely to catch fish and net nearly four times more mullet when they timed their casts with cetacean signals. Eighty-six percent of all 4,955 mullet caught during the study period came from synchronous interactions when both predators perfectly coordinated their actions with each other.

Dolphins benefit fishermen by herding schools of mullet toward them, creating high-quality temporary patches just before they signal, and signaling when prey is within reach of fishermen’s nets, the authors write. During interviews with the most experienced fishermen, 98 percent reported that dolphins gain foraging benefits from synchronous interactions.

The study also found that dolphins that hunted with humans had a 13 percent increase in survival rate over other dolphins. These cooperative dolphins are more likely to stay close to shore, reducing their chance of becoming entangled in illegal fishing gear.

This study clearly shows that both dolphins and humans are paying attention to each other’s behavior and that the dolphins give a signal when the nets should be dropped. Stephanie Kinga biologist who studies dolphin communication at the University of Bristol in England and was not involved in the research, says Christina Larson for Associated Press. This is truly incredibly cooperative behavior.

But researchers say this partnership is at risk. Changing sea surface temperatures are leading to fewer mullet and affecting where they go, writes Andrew Jeong for Washington Post. More often than not, [sea temperatures] are growing, making it less likely that mullet will wash ashore, he saysDamien floura co-author and ecologist at the Australian National University, in post. Additionally, dolphins are threatened by pollution and commercial fishing operations outnumber mullet.

However, the dolphin-human relationship could be protected if Brazil declares it a cultural heritage, Virginia Morell reports for science.

It’s an interaction that goes beyond just material benefits, Cantor tells him Times. Trying to preserve cultural diversity is also an indirect way of preserving biological diversity.