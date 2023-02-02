International
Dolphins and humans work together to catch fish in Brazil | Smart news
In southeastern Brazil, local fishermen venture into the murky waters in search of migrating mullet. On its own, it would be difficult to find the silverfish. But humans get help from an unusual ally: bottlenose dolphins.
Nets in hand, fishermen wait patiently as their cetacean partners haul the fish to shore. A signal from the dolphin usually a depth indicates when to cast their nets.
This fishing partnership has been passed down through the generations, lasting more than a century. While the researchers knew that humans benefited from this pairing, they could not confirm that it would also benefit the dolphins. Now, in a new study published Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciencesresearchers suggest that cetaceans that hunt with humans have increased survival rates over those that do not.
Human-wildlife cooperation in general is a rare phenomenon on a global scale, Mauricio Cantora biologist at Oregon State University and an author of the paper, says New York Times Asher Elbein. Usually humans gain the benefit and nature pays the cost. But this interaction has been going on for more than 150 years.
Using drones, sonar and underwater sound recording, the research team recorded the interspecies fishing team in action. They found that when fishermen cast their nets in sync with the dolphins’ signals, the cetaceans increased the rate of their echolocation clicks to create a definitive signal of their noise returning to prey. When the fishermen were out of sync with the dolphins, this response was less common.
The dolphins took advantage of the disoriented fish as the fishermen cast, even grabbing some directly from the nets.
Fishermen were also more successful when working with dolphins. When dolphins were present, fishermen were 17 times more likely to catch fish and net nearly four times more mullet when they timed their casts with cetacean signals. Eighty-six percent of all 4,955 mullet caught during the study period came from synchronous interactions when both predators perfectly coordinated their actions with each other.
Dolphins benefit fishermen by herding schools of mullet toward them, creating high-quality temporary patches just before they signal, and signaling when prey is within reach of fishermen’s nets, the authors write. During interviews with the most experienced fishermen, 98 percent reported that dolphins gain foraging benefits from synchronous interactions.
The study also found that dolphins that hunted with humans had a 13 percent increase in survival rate over other dolphins. These cooperative dolphins are more likely to stay close to shore, reducing their chance of becoming entangled in illegal fishing gear.
This study clearly shows that both dolphins and humans are paying attention to each other’s behavior and that the dolphins give a signal when the nets should be dropped. Stephanie Kinga biologist who studies dolphin communication at the University of Bristol in England and was not involved in the research, says Christina Larson for Associated Press. This is truly incredibly cooperative behavior.
But researchers say this partnership is at risk. Changing sea surface temperatures are leading to fewer mullet and affecting where they go, writes Andrew Jeong for Washington Post. More often than not, [sea temperatures] are growing, making it less likely that mullet will wash ashore, he saysDamien floura co-author and ecologist at the Australian National University, in post. Additionally, dolphins are threatened by pollution and commercial fishing operations outnumber mullet.
However, the dolphin-human relationship could be protected if Brazil declares it a cultural heritage, Virginia Morell reports for science.
It’s an interaction that goes beyond just material benefits, Cantor tells him Times. Trying to preserve cultural diversity is also an indirect way of preserving biological diversity.
Recommended videos
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/dolphins-and-humans-work-together-to-catch-fish-in-brazil-180981553/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- First-generation iPhone to be auctioned hopes to sell for $50,000
- Dolphins and humans work together to catch fish in Brazil | Smart news
- Mississippi State Football Recruiting Class 2023: Meet NSD Additions
- What the new Global Biodiversity Agreement means for Bioenergy
- Wedding dress designer Nadia Ferreiras also worked with JLO
- The PEI government opposes the property tax increase with another subsidy
- Apple Fires Head of Product Design, Team Reports to COO Jeff Williams
- After COVID-19: what next for the elderly in China?
- ING earnings rise, shares fall 5% from 2023 forecast
- PingPod partners with JOOLA as exclusive equipment supplier in multi-year global deal | News
- Science curriculum in schools is improving despite pandemic pressures
- Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits the Dominican Republic