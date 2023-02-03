BERLIN (February 1, 2023) The selection is now made by members consisting of two international juries, as well as the children’s and youth jury, who award Glass Bears and cash prizes in Generation: Kateryna Gornostai (Ukraine), Fion Mutert (Germany) and Juanita Onzaga (Colombia) have been recruited for the 14plus International Jury, and the Kplus International Jury will include Venecia Atienza (Philippines), Aliseelze (Latvia) and Gudrun Sommer (Germany).

The three juries of the two international juries each award the grand prize for the best film (worth 7,500 euros) and the special prize for the best short film (worth 2,500 euros). Price in14 plusthe competition is offered by the Federal Agency for Civic Education (Federal Agency for Civic Education), inKplusThe contest is sponsored by Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk (German Children’s Charity).

Members of the International JuryThe Kplus generation:

Venice Atienza (Philippines)

Venice Atienza is a Filipino documentary. She co-founded Svemirko Film and Audiovisual Art Productions with Taiwanese director and producer, Fan Wu, and is a member of DAE (Documentary Association of Europe). Her first feature film,Last days at sea, premiered at the 71st Berlinale, Visions du Rel 2021 and Hot Docs and is supported by the Bertha IDFA Fund. She received a DMZ Docs Rough Cut Presentation grant and Visions du Rel Rough Cut Lab 2020 awards.Last days at seais part of IDFA Project Space 2020. Atienza is currently producing Taiwanese filmmaker Fan Wu’s documentary titledemberwhich is part of CIRCLE Women Doc Accelerator 2020.

Alise Elze (Latvia)

Alise Elze has been active as a film producer since 2006 and has produced feature films and short films that premiered at festivals such as Cannes, Berlinale, Rotterdam IFF, Karlovy Vary IFF, Busan IFF. Its most successful productions areOleg(2019), directed by Juris Kursietis, which had its world premiere at the Quinzaine des Ralisateurs,Mom, I love you(2013), directed by Janis Nords, which has received more than 15 international and national awards, including the International Jury Prize for Best Film at the Berlinale.The Kplus generationANDSoft mud(2016), directed by Renars Vimba, who received the Crystal Bear Award atGeneration 14 plus.

Gudrun Sommer (Germany)

Gudrun Sommer is director of DOXS RUHR and founder of various festival formats in the field of documentary. In 2002, the philosophy graduate founded the festival doxs! and doku.klasse, a few years later the association Freunde der Realitt eV and the DOXS RUHR regional festival. Before that, she worked as a committee member and festival director for the Duisburg Film Week and was a curator and jury member at Diagonale, steirischer herbst, the Golden Sparrow children’s media festival, the Goethe Institute and the Grimme Prize, among others. Along with her office fair enough, as Green Consultant Film & TV she is committed to sustainable and collaborative cultural work.

Members of the International JuryGeneration 14 plus:

Fion Mutert (Germany)

Fion Mutert is a freelance cinematographer and media educator. In 2020, his debut feature filmNaked animals(Naked animalsdirected by Melanie Waelde) shown inmeetingat the Berlinale. The film was also screened in cross-section screenings withgenerationand received a Special Mention from the jury of the GWFF Award for Best First Film, as well as nominations in four categories for the German Film Critics Award, including Best Cinematography. Fion participated in the children’s jury ingeneration, also making films as a teenager that were shown and appreciated at several film festivals. Since 2021 he studies Image Design/Cinematography at the German Academy of Film and Television in Berlin (dffb).

Juanita Onzaga (Colombia)

Juanita Onzaga is a Colombian-born filmmaker and artist based in Brussels, Bogotá and Mexico. Her films blend fiction with non-fiction, touching upon the importance of mysticism, ancestral knowledge, and the transformation of trauma from violent conflict. Her works have been presented at the Cannes Directors Fortnight, at the Berlinale ingeneration, New York’s MoMA, IFFR and many other festivals and venues, while being awarded internationally. She is currently developing her first feature filmThe landscapes you are looking forand a series of installations about ancestral futurism.

Kateryna Gornostay (Ukraine)

Kateryna Gornostai is a Ukrainian director and screenwriter. After receiving a degree in journalism, she studied at the School of Documentary Film and Theater directed by Marina Razbezhkina and Mikhail Ugarov in 2012. She made her debut as a documentary film director, but later began working with feature films and forms hybrid. In 2015, her short feature filmawaywon the National Competition at the Molodist International Film Festival. In 2021, her feature debutStop-Zemliawon the Crystal Bear Award for the best film, awarded by the Youth Jury inGeneration 14 plusat the Berlinale. In addition to her work as a director and editor, she also teaches documentary filmmaking. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, she stayed at home in Kiev.

Children and Youth Jury

Berlinale’s newest official juries consist of seven Berlin kids aged 11 to 14The Kplus generationcompetition and five young people for itGeneration 14 pluscompetition. Independently of international juries, they award Crystal Bears to the best short and feature films. All new festival visitors who have shared their thoughts and commentsgenerationfilms through film questionnaires may qualify for participation in the children’s or youth jury.

–

Deed News website:

https://www.deed.news/

Publishing Deed News on Google News:

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMPPbsQswgPfIAw/

Work News on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/DeedNews

Work News on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/DeedNewsAgency

Deed News Company Page on LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/deed-news

Work News on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/deed.news/

Deed News Channel on Vimeo:

https://vimeo.com/channels/filmfestivalnews/

Deed News YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@deednews