Nova Scotia reports 8 deaths from COVID-19 at last update





Nova Scotia Nova Scotia reported a total of eight deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, five of which are from previous reporting periods, meaning they most likely occurred within the past few weeks or months. 5 deaths were previously unreported, meaning they most likely occurred within the last few weeks or months In January, parents and caregivers can reserve Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for children ages five to 11 in Nova Scotia. (Robert Short/CBC) Nova Scotia reported eight deaths from COVID-19 in a weekly update Thursday, five of which are from previous reporting periods, meaning they most likely occurred within the past few weeks or months. There were three new deaths for the most recent reporting period from January 24 to January 30. As of March 2020, there have been 726 deaths related to the virus. The province also reported 680 new cases confirmed by PCR tests, a daily average of 97 cases. This is slightly less than the previous reporting period,when 687 new cases were confirmed with PCR tests. Nova Scotia Health reported 208 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday. This is a decrease from the previous reporting period when there were 242 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 208 people: 32 were hospitalized for COVID-19 (including 3 people in the ICU).

100 were in the hospital for something else but had COVID-19.

76 patients were infected with COVID-19 after admission. The IWKHealth Center reported fewer than five hospitalizations Thursday. Nova Scotia Health said it had 141 employees off work Wednesday due to being diagnosed with COVID-19, awaiting test results or exposure to a family member who tested positive. The IWK on Thursday reported 45 employees out of work due to COVID-19 or isolation requirements. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anjuli Patil is a freelance reporter and video journalist with CBC Nova Scotia’s digital team. Corrections and clarifications | Submit a news tip | Report the bug

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/nova-scotia-covid-19-update-february-2-2023-1.6734699 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos