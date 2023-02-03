Governor Josh Green, MD | DLNR News Release-On World Wetlands Day Focus is on fencing at Kanaha Basin Wildlife Sanctuary





DLNR News Release-On World Wetlands Day Focus is on fencing at Kanaha Basin Wildlife Sanctuary Posted on February 2, 2023 in Latest Department News, Newsroom (KAHULUI) Kanah Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary on Maui is the oldest wetland managed by the DLNR Division of Forests and Wildlife (DOFAW). It is unique; located between the ocean, a busy urban and commercial area and an international airport. Yet despite all the noise and commotion, several species of endangered Hawaiian waterfowl continue to live and thrive in the sanctuary’s ponds. In addition, dozens of migratory bird species inhabit the shallow waters and mudflats throughout the year. Today is World Wetlands Day, established to recognize the importance of the ecological services that wetlands provide, not only for wildlife, but also for people. Kanah used to be part of Kahului Harbor, it was just a sandbar, explains Jeff Bagshaw of the DOFAW Maui Branch. An early Maui king created fishponds, and then during World War II, canals were laid to help drain floodwaters from the Maui business district. Wetlands help direct and absorb floodwaters. And as Bagshaw says, it’s a great place to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life to find some peace and quiet. Work is currently underway to replace an old, rusted fence surrounding the large sanctuary with predator-proof fencing to keep rats, cats, mongoose and dogs from attacking the ground-nesting birds. The current fence does not keep axis deer out, as they can jump over it to enjoy many of Kanah Pond’s 60 species of native plants. DOFAWs Sasha Smith, long-time warden at the wildlife refuge said: The old fence is not only not working, it has deteriorated to the point where it is actually a hazard. It keeps nothing out. Bagshaw demonstrated multiple places where he could stick his hand right through the fence. The new fence, two and a half miles long, will surround Kanah. It has a hood or cover on top that makes it impossible for feral cats and other predators to climb. It’s as much about keeping predators out as it is about keeping birds as mothers, Smith said. Recently, and in the past, individual n N or entire families have passed through holes in the old fence and been hit by cars. The fence project is great to help keep our pond-bound bird families in a safe place. A small section of the predator-proof fencing is complete and posts are ready to accommodate more. It is funded by a federal grant from the US Fish and Wildlife Service’s (USFWS) National Coastal Wetlands Program and state funds appropriated by the legislature. However, in the last year, costs for materials and labor have increased significantly beyond the current budget. As a result, DLNR is working to pursue additional funding to complete the fence around the entire perimeter of Kanah Basin State Wildlife Sanctuary. Additional funding for the National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Program was announced Just in time for World Wetlands Day, the USFWS announced nearly $1.5 million in federal grants for the restoration and conservation of Hawaii’s wetlands. These grants provide the bulk of the funding for three projects, and the state will provide additional funding. National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Grant Program 2023 Hulia Coastal Wetland Phase 2 Restoration: $627,150 federal grant; $313,575 state match, $940,725 total cost Reimagining the wetland landscape in the Molokai-Kahanui Wetlands Acquisition: $401,000 federal grant: $255,000 state match, $656,000 total project cost Coastal restoration of Northwest Molokai—Lio Point predatory fence: $460,753 federal grant, $193,805 state match, $653,838 total project cost # # # sources (All images and video courtesy: DLNR) Kanah Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary HD video (January 31, 2023): https://vimeo.com/795379903 (photo sheet/transcripts attached) Photos of Kanah Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary (January 31, 2023): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/3ajeimh7wo7xjxjviskp8/h?dl=0&rlkey=g5srpe5hv1ufh7kbegffq9pcr Kanah Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary Virtual Tour: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/education/virtual/ Media contact: Dan Dennison Senior Communications Manager (808) 587-0396 [email protected]

