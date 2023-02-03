McKinsey co-founds efforts to transform agriculture and food systems in Africa





February 2, 2023 Africa is home to approximately 780 million small-scale farmers, with 70 percent of the people relying on agriculture and farming for a portion of their income. While African soil is rich, with wealth-producing assets, most farmers are struggling economically, consumers are spending too much on food, and child malnutrition and stunting are widespread on the continent, according to UNICEF. “This should not be our reality,” says Omid Kassiri, managing partner in McKinsey’s Nairobi office. “With the right policies, infrastructure, support and skills, we have seen that agriculture in Africa can be transformed and make a massive and meaningful difference to people’s lives.” We strive to provide individuals with disabilities equal access to our website. If you would like information about this content, we will be happy to work with you. Please email us at: [email protected] Managing Partner, Omid Kassiri Change is underway, but it will require a concerted, multi-stakeholder effort. To bring together public, private and NGO partners in this work, African Agricultural Transformation Initiative (AATI) was established. Organized by International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), an international financial institution and specialized agency of the United Nations, dedicated to eradicating poverty and hunger in developing countries, AATI seeks to support African countries in the development and implementation of agricultural transformations. McKinsey served as an integral member of the founding coalition. Co-founded by partners including Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, Bill & Melinda Gates FoundationIFAD and McKinsey, AATI builds on McKinsey’s impact on agriculture and food systems across Africa, including work to increase food production that resulted in 11 million fewer malnourished people, 150,000 fewer deaths from starvation, and one hundred thousand countries new jobs. McKinsey brought evidence-based and practical support to several issues during these engagements: increasing farmers’ technical knowledge – what to grow, how to grow, what fertilizers to use, what practices and techniques to use; increasing their capacity to invest in irrigation methods, fertilizers and crop protection; research and development for crops optimized for the African climate; and creating linkages with markets to name a few. The results inspired McKinsey to find a way to build on this work, finding a way to help launch AATI through the Fund for Social Good, a pro bono program of multi-year firm support. “McKinsey is our vital thought leader on tools and methodologies that accelerate agricultural transformation,” says Safia Boly, executive director of AATI. “McKinsey’s role here is knowledge – to work with partners and have opportunities to bring partners together, bringing digital solutions, delivery expertise, problem solving and implementation methodologies, all of which have been essential to the creation of AATI.” AATI is launching its first wave of countries to accelerate effective and sustainable food systems change based on their needs, priorities and existing infrastructure. “When AATI identifies strategies for economic growth and innovation through agriculture, it is essential that it be an opportunity for the government and the private sector,” says Safia. “There should always be a balance between the two because the government will create the environment for the private sector to flourish and drive economic growth.” This perspective keeps inclusive growth at its core. We hope that AATI will grow to become a pillar of transformation across the continent. The goal is for it to be a constant driver for transforming the lives of millions and millions of people, country after country. Omid Kassiri, McKinsey partner “Our goal is to increase the percentage of small farmers who have become entrepreneurs. Because at the end of the day, we are trying to make agriculture a catalyst for economic growth”, says Safia. By supporting AATI, McKinsey is not only supporting transformations of agricultural and food systems. He is creating an institution that will be a lasting catalyst for change in Africa. “We hope that AATI will become a pillar of transformation across the continent,” says Omid. “The goal is for it to be a constant driver for transforming the lives of millions and millions of people, country after country.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mckinsey.com/about-us/new-at-mckinsey-blog/mckinsey-co-founds-effort-with-global-partners-to-transform-agriculture-and-food-systems-in-africa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos