Black Heritage Month 2023 celebrates black joy

The theme for Dartmouth’s Black Heritage Month this year is black joy, highlighted by events including today’s opening celebration, a black brunch with a fashion show, a black hair care event and a keynote address by actor DeWanda Wise.

The Feb. 2 opening ceremony, featuring food from Maple Street Catering, a raffle, music, performances and presentations from a variety of black student organizations, begins at 6 p.m. on the Collis Common Ground. orfull list of all Black Heritage Month eventsprovided byOffice of Pluralism and Leadership.

citation I think it underscores how important events like this are and how radical it can be to choose happiness and choose joy and be truly committed to celebrating Blackness. attribution Laura Logan 22, co-chair of the student organizing committee

I see joy as the greatest synonym for resistance, says Laura Logan 22, co-chair of the student organizing committee. She says that to acknowledge the tragic events of recent weeks, the opening ceremony will have a moment of silence in memory of Tire Nichols and the victims of multiple mass shootings last month, but that the theme of black joy is much more important. .

This is going to be quite a party, says Logan. I think it underscores how important events like this are and how radical it can be to choose happiness and choose joy and be really committed to celebrating Blackness, even as you realize that, unfortunately, we were in a place where that Blackness can make us a target for violence.

Co-chair Sarah-Ann Allen 23, agreed.

For example, I was making a Black Joy video, and it was a process of discovery for me because I realized that black joy means so many different things to so many different people in the community, Allen says.

And something that stuck out to me from these reflections was the idea of ​​Black joy being something that can’t be taken away, and there’s strength in something that can’t be taken away, and so we wanted to elevate that.

It was also a positive choice at Dartmouth, dating back to 2016, to highlight black heritage, rather than black history, as the month is officially known, says co-chair Rawan Hashim 26.

The word history speaks of something in the past that has ended and that we look back to for inspiration, while legacy speaks of a story that continues today, and flows into the future as the legacy we are creating for those who come after, that said.

Throughout the month, all events, social gatherings, meals, performances and art are organized and produced by students of color at Dartmouth, including a Black Queer Joy wellness workshop at Triangle House on February 8, a pop-up art exhibit that African fashion show at the Hood Art Museum on February 16 and a talent show starting at 7pm on February 17 at Collis One Wheelock.

Wise’s closing keynote address, on the topic of black joy in media, will be held at 6:00 pm on Monday, February 27, in Cook Auditorium. Wise’s recent star turns include roles inJurassic World Dominionand Spike Lee’s Netflix seriesShe should have it.

Zantasia Johnson, OPAL’s community and leadership development program coordinator, assisted in planning this year’s events. She says Allen, Hashim and Logan and the 14 other members of the Black Heritage Month planning committee have done an outstanding job.

The students really planned all the events and I’m there to support them, says Johnson. They speak to the entire community. Last fall they held a town hall with all of our student leaders to create events that students want to see.

And the co-chairs this year have really stepped up to make sure it’s a great month because it’s the first time we’ve had it fully in person since the pandemic came out.

Organizations supporting this Black Heritage Month include the Office of Pluralism and Leadership; Special Programming and Events Committee; Tuck School of Business; Academic Skills Center; Department of African American Studies; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Xi Lambda Chapter; The Black Group; Black Girls Are Magic; Black Praxis; Underground Black Theater and Arts Association; Center for Professional Development; Dartmouth African Student Association; Dartmouth Alliance for Children of Color; Dartmouth Association of Black Student Athletes; Dartmouth Conferences and Special Events; Dartmouth Center for the Advancement of Learning; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Pi Theta Chapter.

Also, the Government Department; Department of Philosophy; Division of Student Affairs; Division of Institutional Diversity and Equity; Leslie Center for the Humanities; Men of Color Alliance; Glory in the morning; National Association for the Advancement of Colored People; North Park House; National Society of Black Engineers; Shabazz Living Learning Community; South House; Soyeya African Dance Troupe; Student Wellness Center; Hood Museum of Art; and the Tucker Center for the Ethical and Spiritual Life.