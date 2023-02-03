The International Women’s Day event will be the biggest yet





Community, safety and emergencies February 02, 2023 This year the International Women’s Day event is set to be the biggest in the West Northants with over 30 stalls, a variety of shows, workshops and more. Taking place at the Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton, on Saturday 4 March from 11am to 3pm, the event will include African drumming and dance performances, a The taste of Somalia’s fashion show and a certain business angle for women entrepreneurs. Partner organizations from across the county including Eve, Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS), Gamcare, New World Women and Baby Basics will be among the many stands at the event market. There will be two free workshops taking place on the day, including: Also on this day, the presentation of the Inspirational Womens Awards will take place. The awards, organized by West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Women’s Forum, aim to publicly recognize and promote those women who inspire and have a real impact on the lives of others in the community or in the workplace. Neelam Aggarwal-Singh, a self-employed Consultant and Trainer from Northampton, won the first Inspirational Womens award in 2013 and is a member of the judging panel again this year. The awards are a great way to recognize the amazing work done by so many unsung heroes in our community and the many women who are great role models and impact people’s lives in so many different ways. International Women’s Day is a great celebration and I am delighted to be part of the judging panel this year. Come everyone, put your pen to paper and nominate those special individuals who have touched your life and made a real difference! Neelam Aggarwal-Singh Nominations close on Monday 6 February 2023, with shortlisted finalists to be announced the week commencing 20 February 2023. Shortlisted nominees will be invited to the Guildhall for an afternoon tea reception before the winners are presented at at 14:00. International Women’s Day highlights the achievements of women and the steps being taken towards equality around the world. I encourage everyone to come along and get involved in the many activities we have going on to celebrate the amazing women in our communities – and it’s not too late to nominate the women who play a hugely important role in your life for the Awards Inspirational Womens. the perfect way to show your appreciation and say thank you! David Smith, Cabinet Member for Safety and Community Engagement and Regulatory Services International Women’s Day falls on the 8th March every year and this year’s theme is #EmbraceEquity. For more information about International Women’s Day and Inspirational Women Awards 2023, or to make a nomination, please visit our websiteInspirational Women Awards website. Want the latest Council news delivered straight to your inbox?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/news/international-womens-day-event-set-be-biggest-yet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos