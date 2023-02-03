



MEMPHIS, Tenn., February 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Journal International (NYSE: IP) has been named to Fortune magazine’s list The most admired companies in the world for 20th the time. Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list is the ultimate report card on corporate reputation. Korn ferry has partnered with Fortune every year since 1997 to identify, select and rank The most admired companies in the world. “International Paper celebrates 125 years this year, and throughout that time we have played an essential role in producing the sustainable products that people depend on every day. Our founders would undoubtedly be proud of our company being named to the Fortune’s 20 most admired companies in the worldth time”, he said Mark Sutton, chairman and chief executive officer. “I want to thank our IP team for this achievement and for their commitment to ensuring that our company is safe, successful and sustainable for generations to come.” “Fortune congratulates all companies whose competitors and peers recognize their achievements and voted them into the list of Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies 2023, as well as the Top 50 Stars, who are named the best by the best from the broader business. community in a challenging year,” said Fortune’s editor-in-chief Alyson Shontell. METHODOLOGY

As we have done in the past, Fortune has partnered with our partner Korn ferry in this study of corporate reputation. We started with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest US companies by revenue, along with non-US companies in the Fortune Global 500 database that have revenues of 10 billion dollars or more. We ranked the top-grossing companies in each industry, a total of 645 across 27 countries. The top rated companies were selected from that pool of 645; the executives who voted work in the companies of that group. To determine the top rated companies in 52 industries, Korn ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate companies in their industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be ranked. (For the full rankings, visit fortune.com.) About the International Document

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of products based on renewable fibers. We manufacture corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable commerce around the world, and pulp for diapers, tissues and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues worldwide. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa AND Europe. Net sales for 2022 were 21.2 billion dollars. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com. BURIMI International Newspaper

