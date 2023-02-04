The NHS may be in the ICU, but the care and compassion of its brave warriors continues

Dear editor

I read with great sadness your opinion piece (1) where the author shares the shocking view of clinicians that they do not trust and have lost faith in the NHS and its ability to care for them and their loved ones. The health of the NHS has previously been raised in the Guardian papers under the headline Tory underfunding has put the NHS on death row (2). It is well articulated in the pages of the BMJ how the COVID pandemic pushed the NHS to its deathbed (3). There have been suggestions of the imminent demise of the NHS (4) and possible reasons for it. The BMA has argued that it is essential to reform the NHS pay review body to solve the staffing crisis (5).

To address the ongoing crisis, the government recently announced two key interventions. The first is to address the inability of systems to discharge clinically optimized patients to the community through the £500 million Adult Social Care Discharge Fund (6). Furthermore, in January this year the government came out with its delivery plan for the recovery of urgent and urgent care services (7). This was an attempt to support the struggling care sector and solve the crisis in urgent care. According to health chiefs, the redundancy fund initiative is too little and too late (8) and I asked (9) whether splashing the cash is the right answer to solve the NHS and Social Care permacrisis. There seem to be green shoots on the horizon with improved ambulance delivery times (10).

With doom and gloom around (11) I want to reflect on an exciting story using a case study approach from your pages. You recently reported on the findings from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (12). I felt your coverage was very balanced and after presenting both negative and positive inspection results. The CQC report (13) makes grim reading. An unannounced inspection was carried out on 23 November 2022 when the NHS was in crisis in response to concerns about the safety and quality of services. Under the heading is the CQC’s reports on the care of the service. Conversations with staff showed that they put patients at the heart of everything they did. The staff were focused on providing the highest quality care possible despite the challenges they were facing. This was confirmed through our care observations. The report added that staff were doing their best to provide the highest quality care possible. The CQC report into Colchester General Hospital published yesterday reported that Staff were prudent and responsible when caring for patients. We saw that staff took the time to interact with patients and those close to them in a respectful and considerate manner. Patients said the staff treated them well and kindly. All the patients we spoke to told us that they were treated well (14). I salute and applaud colleagues at Norfolk and Colchester Hospitals and across the wider NHS who look after their patients with great care and compassion in very trying circumstances. An organization is only as good as its staff and we are very lucky to have such caring and dedicated staff.

Despite all the pressures the NHS faces, the compassion and care shown by NHS colleagues continues and it is premature to write the NHS off. With the dedication and commitment shown by its staff, the NHS will survive and thrive for the next hundred years. We may lose faith in it, but we must not underestimate the public’s support for it and the NHS’s ability to respond and stand up.

Dr Padmanabhan Badrinath, Retired Consultant in Public Health Medicine

[email protected]

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are the professional views of the author and in no way represent the views of any organization with which the author is currently or in the past affiliated.

