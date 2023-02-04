What the COP15 Global Biodiversity Framework means here in Canada

During a dramatic climax at the UN biodiversity summit COP15 in December, nearly 200 countries adopted the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF). With four main goals and 23 specific targets, the new agreement aims to halt and reverse the loss of nature by 2030, setting the stage for 2050 where biodiversity is valued, conserved, restored and used wisely.

Of course, reaching an agreement is only the first step of a very complicated puzzle.

As the host country for the meeting, which was moved here from China due to COVID concerns, Canada took the spotlight to move the global community forward, including achieving the 30×30 target of protecting 30 percent of the land and waters until 2030. final agreement. Hopefully, this sets Canada on the path to actively pursuing national policies and programs to effectively implement these ambitious goals.

But the last time world leaders agreed on a global plan for biodiversity in 2010, when COP10 in Japan produced the Aichi targets, they failed to fully meet any of them by decades’ end. So how can we ensure that this time we achieve the objectives outlined in the GBF? How do we build momentum and take the right steps to protect existing biodiversity while restoring habitats we’ve already lost or damaged?

Tthe problem (and opportunity) of implementation

The Government of Canada must now develop a National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP), which is a way for them to be accountable to the global community. It is a moment to review current policies related to biodiversity so that it can identify and fill gaps, for example, Canada has protected just over 13 percent of its lands and waters so far. Importantly, the NBSAP may be even more ambitious than the COP targets, which should be considered the floor rather than the ceiling.

With only seven years left to create a clear path to protect the percentage by 2030, as well as ensure that 30 percent of the degraded are under effective restoration (which does not yet exist as an official domestic target ).

In Canada, we’ve already heard a lot of engagement from the federal government on how it plans to bring this multilateral agreement home. But we also need to recognize the roles that provinces and territories play, as they must move forward with their own biodiversity programs and policies, as well as Indigenous nations who have made commitments to preserve their jurisdictions.

And as we explored in our recent report Beyond the Targets, it’s not just about quantity, it’s also about qualitatively choosing areas that prioritize nature-based solutions protecting both biodiversity and carbon stocks, as well as those that give priority to Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas.

Indigenous-led conservation is essential

COP15 saw an increase in the focus on Indigenous-led conservation to achieve these ambitions, including Canadian funding announcements for Guardian and Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas programs, such as the feasibility study for the Seal River Watershed and A Project financing for permanent investments to support Mushkegowuk conservation work in the Hudson and James Bay lowlands.

The text of the agreement itself ensures that the actions we take on biodiversity respect indigenous rights and title. And by recognizing and supporting Indigenous knowledge, perspectives, cultures and roles, we can change our relationship with nature for the better.

Many elements of the GBF are already aligned with WWF-Canada’s Regenerate Canada strategic plan, and it is an opportunity to advance the impact of our work over the next decade. There is a commitment to protection and restoration, as well as supporting stewardship by indigenous and local communities.

They were also happy to see the clear mention of nature-based solutions in the GBF text. This means that the international community has recognized the link between biodiversity and climate change, which is a particularly big issue in Canada, where we have 327 billion tonnes of ecosystem carbon currently stored in nature.

Finally, we need to see some sort of Accountability Act from the government that will bring in formal legislation to report on the progress we make towards the international commitments agreed in the GBF.

However we decide to move forward, the key will be to use the momentum from this Montreal agreement to ensure that implementation begins now.

