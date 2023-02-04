Communities benefit from disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation financing





Local governments and First Nations across British Columbia will receive $23.4 million in provincial community emergency preparedness funding as follows. Funding is divided into three categories: Category 1 (C1): Basic activities (risk mapping, risk assessments, planning)

Category 2 (C2): Non-structural activities (land use planning, community education, purchase of eligible equipment)

Category 3 (C3): Small-scale structural activities ?akisqnuk First Nation – C1, C2: Integrated Climate Change Management Plan

Total funding approved: $250,000 Barriers – C1: Floodplain Map – North Thompson River

Total funding approved: $141,540 Central Kootenay Regional District – C1, C2: Creston Valley Flood Management: Determination of “Safe for Intended Use”

Total funding approved: $278,124.37 Central Saanich – C1, C2: Understanding risk: Creating an organizational culture of DRR

Total funding approved: $269,113.25 Chilliwack – C1: Chilliwack Creek Sewage Pump Station Upgrade Preliminary Design, Phase 1

Total funding approved: $150,000 Clearwater – C1: Expanded Flood Map and Mitigation Plan

Total funding approved: $146,120 Clinton – C1: Flood plain map and flood mitigation plan

Total funding approved: $149,150 Comox Valley Regional District – C2: Comox Road Flood Mitigation Process

Total funding approved: $129,850 Cranbrook – C1: Phillips Reservoir Capacity Modeling & Gold Creek Dam Design

Total funding approved: $150,000 Esquimalt – C1, C2, C3: Community Risk Assessment and Climate Adaptation Planning and Esquimalt Gorge Park: Green Coast Demonstration Project for Climate Resilience

Total funding approved: $198,720 Fort St. John – C2, C3: Bouffioux Coulee Remediation – 2023 Lift Station

Total funding approved: $2,145,000 Fraser Valley Regional District – C1, C2: Flood Protection Gap Assessment and Infrastructure Policy Framework

Total funding approved: $216,000 Houston – C1: Silverstone Creek Flood Mitigation Planning and Design

Total funding approved: $150,000 Keremeos – C1, C2: Flood Mitigation Plan

Total funding approved: $198,900 Kitimat – C2: Flood Mitigation Planning and Community Education

Total funding approved: $80,000 Langley Township – C1, C3: Anderson Creek Flood Mapping and Salmon River Bank Stabilization

Total funding approved: $890,000 Malahat First Nation – C1: Sea Level Rise / Flood Inundation Integrated Assessment and Adaptation Plan

Total funding approved: $110,904.80 Merritt – C3: Cold River Flood Mitigation – Canford Avenue Dike Public Works

Total funding approved: $2,000,000 Metro Vancouver – C1: Electoral Area A Geotechnical Study – Phase 2

Total funding approved: $50,000 Nanaimo Regional District – C1: Geohazard risk prioritization study

Total funding approved: $150,000 Nazko First Nation – C1, C2: Disaster Risk Mapping, Emergency Communications Planning and Improvements

Total funding approved: $230,937 New Westminster – C3: Rehabilitation of Queensborough Dike shoreline defences

Total funding approved: $800,000 North Cowichan – C1: Climate Change Vulnerability and Risk Assessment for Climate Change Adaptation Planning

Total funding approved: $150,000 North Vancouver District – Regional, C1: North Shore Resilience Framework and Roadmap for Implementation

Regional Partners: North Vancouver City, West Vancouver, Tsleil-Waututh Nation

Total funding approved: $369,066 Old Masset Village Council – C1: Creating a Community Sustainability Tool for Haida Gwaii

Total funding approved: $148,175 Osoyoos – C2, C3: City of Osoyoos High Priority Flood Mitigation Works

Total funding approved: $1,688,768 Pauquachin First Nation – Regional, C1, C2: Understanding Risk: Creating an Organizational Culture of DRR

Regional partners: Tsartlip First Nations, Tseycum First Nations

Total funding approved: $655,410 Peachland – C3: Extreme Heat Cooling Center – Air Conditioning Replacement Project

Total funding approved: $82,389 Pemberton – C1: Stream landslide debris restoration

Total funding approved: $150,000 Princeton – C1, C2: Flood Mapping, Mitigation Plan Update and Policy Development

Total funding approved: $300,000 Richmond – C1, C2, C3: Hydrodynamic modeling of flood risk; Strategy for the Emergency Reconstruction of the Flood Protection System; Climate adaptation and sustainability improvement of the drainage pump station

Total funding approved: $2,285,000 Saanich – C1, C2: Colquitz Park Green Banks Demonstration Project

Total funding approved: $132,700 Skwlax to Secwepemculecw – C1: Little River Bank Stability Assessment

Total funding approved: $103,430 Smithers – Regional, C1, C3: Bulkley River Disaster Preparedness and Adaptation Project

Regional partners: Bulkley-Nechako Regional District, Telkwa

Total funding approved: $1,960,600 Snaw-Naw-As First Nation – C1: Integrated Sea Level Rise/Flood Inundation Assessment and Adaptation Plan

Total funding approved: $148,359.70 Sq’ewlets First Nation – C2: Flood Adaptation Plan and Rain Gauges

Total funding approved: $106,337 Squamish – C1: Siyich’em Reserve/Eagle Viewing Area

Total funding approved: $150,000 Squamish-Lillooet Regional District – C3: Catiline Creek Waste Flow Mitigation Project – Electoral Area C – Phase 1

Total funding approved: $2,000,000 Strathcona Regional District – Regional, C1, C2: Vertical Tsunami Evacuation Structure Design and First Nation Tsunami Art and Public Education Project

Regional partners: Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations, Campbell River, Nuchatlaht First Nation, Ehattesaht First Nation, Homalco First Nation, Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation , Waddington Mountain Regional District, Gold River, Port Alice, Tahsis, Wei Wai Kum First Nation, We Wai Kai Nation

Total funding approved: $319,000 Summerland – C1: Isintok Dam spillway improvement project

Total funding approved: $150,000 Sunshine Coast Regional District – Regional, C1: Coastal Flood Risk Adaptation Map and Strategy

Regional partners: Sechelt, Islands Trust, Gibsons

Total funding approved: $510,000 T’lat’lasik’wala First Nation – C1, C2: Climate and Disaster Risk Assessment

Total funding approved: $300,000 Tla’amin Nation – C1, C2: Coastal Naturalization Plan

Total funding approved: $185,000 Tofino – C1: Vertical Tsunami Evacuation Structure: Class C Preliminary Planning and Cost Estimation

Total funding approved: $150,000 Tsawout First Nation – C1: Community Flood Mapping, Risk Assessment and Conceptual Planning for Erosion Mitigation

Total funding approved: $149,707.80 Tsleil-Waututh Nation – C3: Coastline Adaptation and Habitat Enhancement Project

Total funding approved: $2,000,000 Upper Nicola Band – C2: Lake Nicola Integrated Shoreline Management Planning

Total funding approved: $150,000 Victoria – C3: Public cooling infrastructure: Misting stations

Total funding approved: $65,000 Xeni Gwet’in First Nations – C1: Climate Resilience Planning

Total funding approved: $150,000

