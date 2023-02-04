International
Communities benefit from disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation financing
Local governments and First Nations across British Columbia will receive $23.4 million in provincial community emergency preparedness funding as follows.
Funding is divided into three categories:
- Category 1 (C1): Basic activities (risk mapping, risk assessments, planning)
- Category 2 (C2): Non-structural activities (land use planning, community education, purchase of eligible equipment)
- Category 3 (C3): Small-scale structural activities
?akisqnuk First Nation – C1, C2: Integrated Climate Change Management Plan
Total funding approved: $250,000
Barriers – C1: Floodplain Map – North Thompson River
Total funding approved: $141,540
Central Kootenay Regional District – C1, C2: Creston Valley Flood Management: Determination of “Safe for Intended Use”
Total funding approved: $278,124.37
Central Saanich – C1, C2: Understanding risk: Creating an organizational culture of DRR
Total funding approved: $269,113.25
Chilliwack – C1: Chilliwack Creek Sewage Pump Station Upgrade Preliminary Design, Phase 1
Total funding approved: $150,000
Clearwater – C1: Expanded Flood Map and Mitigation Plan
Total funding approved: $146,120
Clinton – C1: Flood plain map and flood mitigation plan
Total funding approved: $149,150
Comox Valley Regional District – C2: Comox Road Flood Mitigation Process
Total funding approved: $129,850
Cranbrook – C1: Phillips Reservoir Capacity Modeling & Gold Creek Dam Design
Total funding approved: $150,000
Esquimalt – C1, C2, C3: Community Risk Assessment and Climate Adaptation Planning and Esquimalt Gorge Park: Green Coast Demonstration Project for Climate Resilience
Total funding approved: $198,720
Fort St. John – C2, C3: Bouffioux Coulee Remediation – 2023 Lift Station
Total funding approved: $2,145,000
Fraser Valley Regional District – C1, C2: Flood Protection Gap Assessment and Infrastructure Policy Framework
Total funding approved: $216,000
Houston – C1: Silverstone Creek Flood Mitigation Planning and Design
Total funding approved: $150,000
Keremeos – C1, C2: Flood Mitigation Plan
Total funding approved: $198,900
Kitimat – C2: Flood Mitigation Planning and Community Education
Total funding approved: $80,000
Langley Township – C1, C3: Anderson Creek Flood Mapping and Salmon River Bank Stabilization
Total funding approved: $890,000
Malahat First Nation – C1: Sea Level Rise / Flood Inundation Integrated Assessment and Adaptation Plan
Total funding approved: $110,904.80
Merritt – C3: Cold River Flood Mitigation – Canford Avenue Dike Public Works
Total funding approved: $2,000,000
Metro Vancouver – C1: Electoral Area A Geotechnical Study – Phase 2
Total funding approved: $50,000
Nanaimo Regional District – C1: Geohazard risk prioritization study
Total funding approved: $150,000
Nazko First Nation – C1, C2: Disaster Risk Mapping, Emergency Communications Planning and Improvements
Total funding approved: $230,937
New Westminster – C3: Rehabilitation of Queensborough Dike shoreline defences
Total funding approved: $800,000
North Cowichan – C1: Climate Change Vulnerability and Risk Assessment for Climate Change Adaptation Planning
Total funding approved: $150,000
North Vancouver District – Regional, C1: North Shore Resilience Framework and Roadmap for Implementation
Regional Partners: North Vancouver City, West Vancouver, Tsleil-Waututh Nation
Total funding approved: $369,066
Old Masset Village Council – C1: Creating a Community Sustainability Tool for Haida Gwaii
Total funding approved: $148,175
Osoyoos – C2, C3: City of Osoyoos High Priority Flood Mitigation Works
Total funding approved: $1,688,768
Pauquachin First Nation – Regional, C1, C2: Understanding Risk: Creating an Organizational Culture of DRR
Regional partners: Tsartlip First Nations, Tseycum First Nations
Total funding approved: $655,410
Peachland – C3: Extreme Heat Cooling Center – Air Conditioning Replacement Project
Total funding approved: $82,389
Pemberton – C1: Stream landslide debris restoration
Total funding approved: $150,000
Princeton – C1, C2: Flood Mapping, Mitigation Plan Update and Policy Development
Total funding approved: $300,000
Richmond – C1, C2, C3: Hydrodynamic modeling of flood risk; Strategy for the Emergency Reconstruction of the Flood Protection System; Climate adaptation and sustainability improvement of the drainage pump station
Total funding approved: $2,285,000
Saanich – C1, C2: Colquitz Park Green Banks Demonstration Project
Total funding approved: $132,700
Skwlax to Secwepemculecw – C1: Little River Bank Stability Assessment
Total funding approved: $103,430
Smithers – Regional, C1, C3: Bulkley River Disaster Preparedness and Adaptation Project
Regional partners: Bulkley-Nechako Regional District, Telkwa
Total funding approved: $1,960,600
Snaw-Naw-As First Nation – C1: Integrated Sea Level Rise/Flood Inundation Assessment and Adaptation Plan
Total funding approved: $148,359.70
Sq’ewlets First Nation – C2: Flood Adaptation Plan and Rain Gauges
Total funding approved: $106,337
Squamish – C1: Siyich’em Reserve/Eagle Viewing Area
Total funding approved: $150,000
Squamish-Lillooet Regional District – C3: Catiline Creek Waste Flow Mitigation Project – Electoral Area C – Phase 1
Total funding approved: $2,000,000
Strathcona Regional District – Regional, C1, C2: Vertical Tsunami Evacuation Structure Design and First Nation Tsunami Art and Public Education Project
Regional partners: Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations, Campbell River, Nuchatlaht First Nation, Ehattesaht First Nation, Homalco First Nation, Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation , Waddington Mountain Regional District, Gold River, Port Alice, Tahsis, Wei Wai Kum First Nation, We Wai Kai Nation
Total funding approved: $319,000
Summerland – C1: Isintok Dam spillway improvement project
Total funding approved: $150,000
Sunshine Coast Regional District – Regional, C1: Coastal Flood Risk Adaptation Map and Strategy
Regional partners: Sechelt, Islands Trust, Gibsons
Total funding approved: $510,000
T’lat’lasik’wala First Nation – C1, C2: Climate and Disaster Risk Assessment
Total funding approved: $300,000
Tla’amin Nation – C1, C2: Coastal Naturalization Plan
Total funding approved: $185,000
Tofino – C1: Vertical Tsunami Evacuation Structure: Class C Preliminary Planning and Cost Estimation
Total funding approved: $150,000
Tsawout First Nation – C1: Community Flood Mapping, Risk Assessment and Conceptual Planning for Erosion Mitigation
Total funding approved: $149,707.80
Tsleil-Waututh Nation – C3: Coastline Adaptation and Habitat Enhancement Project
Total funding approved: $2,000,000
Upper Nicola Band – C2: Lake Nicola Integrated Shoreline Management Planning
Total funding approved: $150,000
Victoria – C3: Public cooling infrastructure: Misting stations
Total funding approved: $65,000
Xeni Gwet’in First Nations – C1: Climate Resilience Planning
Total funding approved: $150,000
|
