The council handed ownership of the Oak Tree home after numerous tenancy breaches to Mansfield District Council

A court has evicted a Mansfield County Council tenant after multiple breaches of their tenancy agreement.

The council first sought a possession order in 2017 to take action against an Oak Tree Lane tenant for rent arrears.

In July 2021, proceedings were launched to vary the order to include anti-social behaviour, property condition and garden condition and repairs. Possession hearings at Mansfield District Court in October and December 2022 focused on breaches of the order.

During the hearing on December 6, 2022, the judge entered a possession order and accepted an undertaking bound by the tenant.

An agreement was made between the council and the tenant that they would vacate the property by 31 January 2023.

Between August 2021 and January 2022 there were 31 lease violations, and by the time of the first hearing, there had been another 23 incidents.

Councilor Marion Bradshaw, portfolio holder for safer communities, housing and wellbeing said: “We are delighted with the outcome of this court case. This tenant caused months and months of misery for their neighbors and fellow residents. We will continue to support the tenant to find suitable accommodation through the homelessness prevention strategy.

“The council will always be proactive in taking action against breaches of tenancy conditions and is actively working with its partners, including Nottinghamshire Police to improve the security of the Oak Tree estate.

“Mansfield County Council has taken the matter forward but I would also like to thank the police who have had hundreds of calls regarding this tenant and have invested a lot of time in helping us get to this stage.

“Hopefully, it is clear from this case that failure to comply with the terms of the lease will result in further action being taken.”

The council is actively working with multi-agency partners in the borough to allow people to live in their community safely. This joint initiative follows an announcement in 2022 of a successful bid of £33,000 for Safer4All funding, which sees police, fire and council officers work together to improve the quality of everyday life on the estate.

The area is currently designated a priority neighborhood for the council.