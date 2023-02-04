Inside Housing – News – Housing select committee launches inquiry into planning policies





MPs on the Leveling, Housing and Communities Committee (LUHC) today announced an inquiry into the housing secretaries’ proposed reforms to the UK’s national planning policy. Clive Betts MP (photo: David Woolfall) Stock lines The Housing, Housing and Communities Committee announced an inquiry into the housing secretary’s proposed reforms to the UK’s national planning policy #UKhousing The committee will consider the government’s proposed changes to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) alongside its wider approach to planning reform. The committee is expected to consider the government’s proposed changes to the NPPF, the approach to developing the National Development Management Policy (NDMP) and other planning reform proposals resulting from the Leveling and Regeneration Bill. A key vote on planning reforms was withdrawn in November amid the threat of a backbench rebellion over local housing targets. Officially, the delay was blamed on busy parliamentary schedules amid a rebellion by a growing number of Tory backbenchers who attacked the new legislation with changes that would overturn existing rules on housing targets. About 50 MPs signed up to a series of amendments to the bill, tabled by Theresa Villiers, Tory MP for Chipping Barnet, that would scrap mandatory local housing targets set by Westminster and make them advisory. Clive Betts MP, Chair of the LUHC, said: The Government’s consultation on reforms to national planning policy raises a number of issues in areas such as NDMPs and how they may affect the priority of local plans, as well as questions about the local housing need. the stated commitment to the housing objective and how this is supported by local plans. We are already hearing that the uncertainty of what the planning system will look like and the state of flux over the last few years is now affecting planners, councils and developers. A host of housing and other planning issues, including onshore wind planning, are affected by the consultation. Betts had already warned in December last year that a move by Michael Gove, the housing secretary, to scrap housebuilding targets for councils would lead to fewer new properties and the failure of the government’s promise of 300,000 homes in year. However, he said the committee was looking forward to hearing the views of local councils, housebuilders, planners and other stakeholders on the government’s proposed policies and how they might affect housing planning and provision across the country. England. The commission’s review of reforms to national planning policy is likely to open with an evidence session with planning, local authority and housing stakeholders. This session is set for the month of March, after the deadline of March 2 for the governmental consultation of the NPPF. Sign up for our development and finance newsletter

