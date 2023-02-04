Cancer treatment in Canada: Canceled appointments are still a reality

In the field of cancer treatment, nothing is more important than diagnosing and treating the problem as soon as possible, but according to new survey data, about one in four Canadian cancer patients report that they are still experienced canceled or postponed appointments.

It has been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Canada, placing a huge burden on the health care system. While there have been some improvements in cancer care recently, there is still a long way to go, experts say.

While exhausted health care providers are busy doing their best to get Canadians the life-saving treatments and screenings they need, the cancer care system remains strained and that needs to change, Dr. Stuart Edmonds, executive vice president of mission. research and advocacy at the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS), says a press release.

With approximately 1.5 million people in Canada currently living with or beyond cancer, we must do everything in our power to ensure that the needs of people with cancer and their caregivers are a priority as decision makers address the challenges to our health care system .

CCS, Canada’s largest national cancer charity, surveyed 700 patients and caregivers across the country last fall as part of its ongoing tracking of cancer patient experiences during the pandemic, and is releasing the latest results to mark the Day World Cancer Day, which is February 4.

The survey found that along with missed appointments, one in three patients reported that they were not sure they would receive quality care in a timely manner if they experienced a cancer-related emergency.

For the majority of patients and caregivers surveyed, the most difficult type of access to medical care was consulting a specialist.

Although the pandemic brought new delays in cancer care, many of these issues have existed in Canada’s health care system for a long time.

‘A BIG TUMOR’

It’s been almost nine years since Yves Dub took a colon cancer test at home and realized something was wrong.

Blood was found in his stool, which could be a sign of cancer or an indication of another problem, such as an infection.

He had no family history or risk factors that would cause immediate concern, other than the fact that he had recently turned 50, the age at which doctors recommend regular screening for colon cancer. But when his doctor told him they could run tests in four to six months, Dub knew that wasn’t fast enough.

He knew how dangerous a delayed diagnosis could be because years earlier, a friend of his had experienced the same symptoms and ended up in the hospital.

He died within three months, Dub said CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview. When I got the first result, I remembered that, so I didn’t want to wait.

After seeking a test of his own, he discovered that his caution was justified: he had stage 2 colon cancer.

I had a tumor, a big tumor, he said. The oncologist told me that if I had been diagnosed six months or a year later, it would have been too late.

That was in 2014, and today Dub is cancer free. But with cancer patients still facing delayed tests and canceled appointments in 2023, his story is still one he finds himself sharing often as a patient ambassador for CCS.

The point of my story is the importance of getting a quick diagnosis of the extent of the damage, he said.

Getting a quick diagnosis became even more difficult during the pandemic, with screenings reduced by at least 18 per cent and as much as 76 per cent in some parts of Canada in 2020 compared to 2019.

In a report released last fall, CCS estimated that a six-month break in breast and colorectal cancer incidence could lead to about 1210 more deaths.

These effects have also been seen in clinical settings. In June 2022, Canadian doctors reported seeing patients with more advanced stages of cancer than usual, something they attributed to the pandemic placing a heavy burden on the health care system.

It’s extremely important to get the full answer as soon as possible if a person is experiencing symptoms that could be cancer, or an initial test indicates it may be a possibility, Dub said.

If your doctor doesn’t suggest doing the test, well, ask for it, he said. When there’s a problem, you need to know.

BACK TO PRIVATE HEALTHCARE

In parts of Canada, the strain on the health care system has seen panicked patients increasingly turn to private care to avoid wait times, something experts say should be a wake-up call for governments to fund properly the public system.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford drew widespread condemnation from health experts recently for his decision to cut provincial funding from hospitals and private clinics in an effort to deal with remaining health service delivery problems. public with private providers.

In a joint statement in January, Ontario’s five major health care unions slammed the move, warning it would further hurt our publicly funded health care system and divert front-line staff to enrich shareholders. private and to reduce access to publicly provided health care.

Patients will wait even longer for healthcare under this scheme and should not be misled into believing that they will not pay out of pocket.

Dub said she was grateful she could afford to seek a colonoscopy right away in the private sector instead of waiting four to six months, as she caught the problem before it could get out of hand.

But he’s aware that paying out of pocket isn’t an option for everyone.

He agreed that there are definitely patients being left behind when the public system is experiencing wait times so long that the only way to get a diagnosis in the time frame required for cancer treatment is to pay for it.

Obviously, when I paid so much taxes and stuff, I would have liked to take (the test) in the public sector, he said. The operation to remove his tumor was done through the public sector.

I could afford the exam, but I spent about $1,000. For many people, even if $1,000 is available, one may choose to apply that $1,000 elsewhere, if necessary, in the family or something like that. It is a big expense.

In the new CCS survey, the most important resource caregivers reported needing to manage care for their loved one with cancer was financial support.

The need to improve care within the public sector, rather than allowing governments to avoid responsibility by forcing Canadians to pay out of pocket, is something CCS hopes to address.

She is running a letter-writing campaign in the hope that patients and their loved ones can push for more action from governments. Written letters through its online portal will be sent to elected officials.

As governments, policymakers and administrators shape a health care system that has the capacity to meet growing demands and cope with the unexpected, they have a responsibility to ensure that the system is designed with people at its core, Edmonds said in CCS announcement.