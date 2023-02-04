Men’s volleyball wins fourth straight in victory over US internationals





Next match: Fisher College (Mass.) 2/4/2023 | 7:00 PM February 04 (Sat) / 19:00 Fisher College (Mass.) SPRINGFIELD, MASS. The Merrimack College men’s volleyball team posted its fourth straight victory Friday night against American International. Zyshonne Lang once again led the Warriors with 16 kills. Logan Whitaker ranked second on the team in kills with 12. Miles Dewhurst was the third Merrimack player in double figures with 11 kills. Grounds

Score: Merrimack: 3 American International 1

Records: Merrimack (4-3) | American International (1-8)

Location: Henri Butova High School Quick summary In the first set, the Yellow Jackets quickly jumped out to an 8-3 lead. Xander Thesz had a kill to cut the lead to four. The Warriors battled back down to three points to one Carson Bashford ace. The lead was at two after three straight points by the Warriors that included a Whitaker kill. After a run by American International, Lang and Whitaker combined for two kills to cut the deficit to three. After back and forth play, the Yellow Jackets would end up taking the first set in five.

Merrimack took a 4-2 lead in the second set. American International came back to take the lead by one. Whitaker and Lang then scored two points for the Warriors to regain the lead. Later in the set, the Warriors found themselves down by two. A service error and kills by Whitaker and Thesz extended the lead to five. Merrimack would go on a four-point run toward the end of the set and ended up winning by seven.

At one, early in the third set, Lang and Whitaker had back-to-back kills to give the Warriors the lead. Bashford would have a kill later in the set to pull Merrimack within three. The Yellow Jackets would come back to tie the game at eight. Down three later in the set, the Warriors added three points to tie the set at 14. Both teams went back and forth for a number of points. Thesz had a layup to tie the set at 19. Merrimack would then score five straight points to take a four point lead. The Yellow Jackets would score once, but it wasn’t enough for the Warriors who would win by four.

With momentum on their side, Merrimack reeled off seven of the first 10 points in the fourth set to go up four. American International would fight back cutting the lead to one. After losing the lead by one, a service error and an ace from Dewhirst gave the Warriors the lead again. Both teams then traded points for a bit. Merrimack would then rattle off three straight points to go up three. The Yellow Jackets would come back to cut the lead to one, 22-21. Matthew Motes had a kill to put the Warriors up two. American International then added two points to tie the set at 23. Whitaker had back-to-back kills to give Merrimack the win in set four and the match. Main performers // Notes Kyle Standage completed with 13 digs.

Bashford had 47 assists.

The Warriors won the battle of the killers 54-37. The next one Merrimack returns to action Saturday night against Fisher College. The match is scheduled for 19:00 — For ongoing coverage of Merrimack College Athletics, visit MerrimackAthletics.com and follow the Warriors on Twitter and Facebook.

